If your version of Netflix and chill is “Netflix and dishes,” you’re in luck. Today, Google announced that Netflix will be coming to its Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max smart displays. Netflix will be available on the devices globally, “wherever the service and Nest devices are currently available.”

It’s easy to set up, too. Just link your Netflix account through the Google Home or Google Assistant app and you can play your favorite Netflix series with just your voice. You can also cast Netflix from your phone to the display. You don’t have to use your hands to browse, either. Just say, “Hey Google, open Netflix” to bring up the streaming service and look through the available content.

The Nest Hub Max takes advantage of the Quick Gestures feature to let you pause and resume your video without actually touching the device. All you have to do is look at the Nest Hub Max and raise a hand to stop the video. Of course, you can also just ask Google to pause or resume, too.

Google is making a concerted effort to provide the smart display with the most entertainment options available. In addition to Netflix, you can also stream Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, SHOWTIME, and many more services straight to your Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max. It may not be the largest screen, but it’s perfect for sneaking in an episode or two when work is slow at the office.

The timing is perfect, too. Netflix has recently put out multiple series that are breaking records and making headlines, such as The Old Guard and Cursed. The service is still the best place to catch the spin-off MCU shows like Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist, and Netflix has also stepped up its anime game and added a huge number of titles to pick from.

Now that Netflix is on the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max, the devices hold even more appeal. The ability to gauge the status of your smart home at a glance, see visual search results, and even turn the display into a digital photo frame already drew in a huge number of customers — but the ability to watch your favorite Netflix series marks another big win for Google.

