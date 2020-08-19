  1. News

Florida will release gene-edited mosquitoes into the wild, despite outcry

By

Hundreds of millions of genetically engineered mosquitoes will soon be purposely set loose in the Florida Keys in what those opposed to the venture are calling a “Jurassic Park experiment” in action.

The initiative, a first in U.S. history, aims to reduce mosquito-borne diseases by releasing lab-modified insects so they can mate with regular mosquitoes and produce nonviable offspring. This could eliminate the local population of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which are known to spread diseases.

Similar gene-editing techniques have been examined for a number of years, with various approaches being explored, from gene-edited insects that are unable to carry certain diseases like malaria to so-called “gene drives” that cause only males to be born, thereby killing off mosquito populations within a short space of time.

If it works out as planned, the release of 750 million genetically engineered mosquitoes could be a game-changer for fighting diseases like Zika and dengue fever. The approved plan calls for field trials in which 750 million gene-edited mosquitoes will be released over a two-year period in Monroe County, starting in 2021. The five member board of the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District made it decision by a 4-1 margin at an online meeting Tuesday. The trial will be carried out by biotech company Oxitec, which has been working on this specific problem since 2009.

Not everyone is happy about the plan being given the official go-ahead. There are numerous concerns that have been raised by scientists and members of the public, including that it might result in the creation of hybrid mosquitoes more resistant to insecticides.

“With all the urgent crises facing our nation and the state of Florida — the COVID-19 pandemic, racial injustice, climate change — the administration has used tax dollars and government resources for a Jurassic Park experiment,” Jaydee Hanson, policy director for the International Center for Technology Assessment who also works with the Center for Food Safety, said in a statement. “Now the Monroe County Mosquito Control District has given the final permission needed. What could possibly go wrong? We don’t know, because [the Environmental Protection Agency] unlawfully refused to seriously analyze environmental risks. Now, without further review of the risks, the experiment can proceed.”

Editors' Recommendations

Your wearables can soon help contact trace coronavirus outbreaks

coronavirus render stylized image

FDA approves saliva coronavirus test: Here’s what you need to know

coronavirus render stylized image

Where to buy masks online and get them delivered within days

man checking phone with mask on

Can UV light negate the 5-second rule for food?

5 second rule with Adonit Note UVC stylus

WB Montreal teases next Batman game with cryptic website

the best superhero games batman arkham

How to watch SpaceX’s 100th launch on Tuesday

watch 100th spacex launch livestream unnamed

Ghost of Tsushima is getting free multiplayer content

Epic Games accuses Apple of retaliation, seeks restraining order

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080: News, rumors, and everything we know so far

The Xbox Series X’s price may be more expensive than past generations

Apple files a patent for on-demand cloud gaming services

3nm iphone ipad processors apple silicon imgae

‘Outta the Gloss’ movement is taking the shine out of Glossier

Glossier product

Amazon rolls out Text Banner for Fire TV viewers with impaired vision

7 products to turn your living room into a home theater amazon fire tv stick

How to watch the Democratic National Convention online

TikTok launches its own info hub to ‘set the record straight’