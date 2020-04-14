GitHub is making its core features free for everyone, CEO Nat Friedman announced in a post on Tuesday.

“This means teams can now manage their work together in one place,” Friedman said. “CI/CD, project management, code review, packages, and more. We want everyone to be able to ship great software on the platform developers love.”

Users can now access unlimited public and private repositories and have unlimited collaborators working on a project. The free features also include 500 MB of GitHub Packages storage and community support.

Previously, teams who wanted to use GitHub for private development had to sign up for a paid plan. Those will still exist for more advanced features, but the company also announced that it was slashing the price of those Team plans nearly in half from $9 a month (per user) to $4 a month.

In the programming world, GitHub is like the Library of Alexandria, a vast repository for source code, files, documentation, issue tracking, and more.

We’ve reached out to GitHub for comment, and will update when we have more info.

