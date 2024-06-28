 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Free Slack users are about to lose an important feature

By
Slack Computer Graphic.
Digital Trends

As mentioned in a blog post on its Help Center, Slack is changing its free accounts in one important way.

Starting August 26, 2024, Slack is erasing messages and files older than a year for users of its free app. However, free account users will retain most of their 90 days of history but must upgrade to a paid plan to access the remaining 275 days. If a free Slack account user erases files and texts after the deadline, they cannot recover them even if they upgrade to a paid plan.

Recommended Videos

According to Slack, the modification is being made to “maintain the quality of Slack for our customers.”

The charities participating in the Slack for Charities program can access discounted or free upgrades to Slack’s Pro, Business+, or Enterprise Grip subscriptions. The Pro plan normally costs $8.75 per month, Business+ costs $15 per month, and users must contact sales for pricing estimates for the Enterprise Grip plan.

Other June changes Slack announced include users personalizing the top of the Home tab for quick access to options such as Catch up, Threads, and more. With these paid plans, users can choose a retention period to view older messages. For example, you can choose to keep all messages but not track revisions, or you could opt to erase messages after 90 days.

These changes to free Slack accounts may significantly impact teams that depend on the app for long-term collaboration and communication. Time will tell what other changes users with a free account will face, and if the change will result in more people upgrading to a premium account.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Judy Sanhz
Judy Sanhz
Computing Writer
Judy Sanhz is a Digital Trends computing writer covering all computing news. Loves all operating systems and devices.
Slack GPT: attend meetings, summarize messages, and more
A mockup image of Slack's Slack GPT chatbot, showing the Einstein GPT tool suggesting a new sales opportunity.

Sick of attending all those work meetings every day? Slack could soon take care of them for you by sending its own chatbot to summarize what happened. That’s because Slack owner Salesforce has just introduced its own artificial intelligence (AI) tool called Slack GPT, and it could help make your workload a little easier to manage.

According to Slack and Salesforce, Slack GPT aims to bring AI to your day-to-day tasks. That might mean helping you adjust the tone of your messages to suit a certain audience, or automatically drafting emails to send to prospective clients.

Read more
Twitter Blue is losing Ad Free Articles and Musk’s latest tweets indicate further changes
Twitter Blue menu option on a white screen background which is on a black background.

Twitter has reportedly ended its ad-free articles perk that it offered to Twitter Blue subscribers.

On Tuesday, 9to5Mac reported that Twitter has terminated a Twitter Blue feature known as "Ad-Free Articles." The feature allowed Twitter Blue subscribers to read articles without ads from participating publishers. The cancellation of Ad-Free Articles was apparently announced via an email sent to those publishers.

Read more
This Alienware gaming laptop just got a $650 price cut at Dell
Doom Eternal running on an Alienware x14 R2.

If you're the type of person who travels a lot and doesn't want to deal with having a large gaming laptop take up space and weight in your bag, then you'll be happy to know that there are some great alternatives. For example, this tiny 14-inch Alienware x14 R2 is a solid gaming laptop that's great for carrying around, and it's got a solid GPU under the hood, so you aren't falling totally behind in gaming. Even better, Dell has discounted its usual $2,150 price tag down to just $1,500, which is a massive $650 in savings.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 R2
The beating heart of any gaming laptop is the GPU, and you'll be happy to know that the Alienware x14 R2 comes with an RTX 4060, which is a very solid 1080p GPU. Of course, that does pose a bit of a problem given that the 14-inch screen runs a 2560 x 1600 resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate, and while you can hit the maximum of either, you can't do both. Even so, if you're the type of person who likes to play both competitive and fast-paced games, as well as more narratively driven stuff, it gives you a lot of leeway in figuring out what graphical settings work best for you, which is always a nice thing to have.

Read more