  1. News

Google may be working on a smart debit card of its own

By

It looks like Google wants to take on the Apple Card.

A new report from TechCrunch highlights leaked imagery surrounding Google’s supposed upcoming card, which is reportedly being developed in partnership with a number of different banks, including Stanford Federal Credit Union and CITI bank.

Customers would be able to view their purchases and manage the card straight through the Google Pay app. Google hopes that the new card will become the foundation for Google Pay, according to the report.

Through the app, customers would also be able to dig more deeply into their purchases, seeing where they were made on a map if they want. If a customer loses their card, they can easily lock it from the Google Pay app, and even order a replacement if they want. And, if they think that the virtual card number was stolen, it can also be reset.

Google emailed a statement to Digital Trends, which neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

“We’re exploring how we can partner with banks and credit unions in the US to offer smart checking accounts through Google Pay, helping their customers benefit from useful insights and budgeting tools, while keeping their money in an FDIC or NCUA-insured account,” said the company. “Our lead partners today are Citi and Stanford Federal Credit Union, and we look forward to sharing more details in the coming months.”

The leaked images show that the card itself will be a chip card built on the Visa network — however, it’s possible there could be forms of it on other networks, like Mastercard. The card would then allow users to pay for purchases in-store, while the virtual version of the card would support online payments and tap-to-pay, like Google Pay does now. The card itself may support tap-to-pay too, according to the imagery obtained by TechCrunch.

There are some major differences between Apple’s card and Google’s planned venture.

According to the TechCrunch report, the Google card is ultimately a debit card, and will take funds directly from the user’s bank account. The Apple Card, on the other hand, is a credit card that customers have to be approved for, and that can rack up interest if payments on the card aren’t made.

If Google releases the card, and it gains any steam, it could prove to be very lucrative for the company. So far, the company has largely avoided diving into the financial technology space.

Of course, there are privacy concerns around a Google Card. For example the company could track user transactions, using that data to better advertise to its customers. That, however, will depend on the privacy decisions that the company ultimately makes.

Editors' Recommendations

What the ‘Payment Status Not Available’ message means for your stimulus check

what the error message youre getting means for your stimulus check frustrated

There’s one big reason why your stimulus check hasn’t come yet

Turbotax on smartphone

How to sell Steam Trading Cards

steam trading cards guide sell menu

What is Google Pay, and how do you use it?

Google Pay Feature image

NBA, Microsoft use A.I. to create a personalized, fan-focused streaming service

How to watch the NBA Finals online | Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors celebrates

Google gets strict on Play Store app subscription stings

google android gdsa analysis play and apple app store

U.K. lawmakers will use Zoom to create a virtual Parliament

First iPhone 12 Pro Max leak reveals an iPhone 5-like design and smaller notch

Google blocking 18 million scam emails related to coronavirus daily

How did the U.S. botch its stimulus check rollout so badly?

Bill Gates has become a top target for coronavirus conspiracy theories

Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates

Netflix makes Our Planet, other documentaries available for free on YouTube

Our-Planet-Netflix

Facebook’s newest reaction is a virtual hug

facebook care reaction hug

Halo 2 PC beta test invites going out today

Apple Music on the web now out of beta and ready for the One World concert