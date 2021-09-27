  1. News

An alarm sounded during SpaceX’s Inspiration4 mission. Here’s why

By

It’s emerged that SpaceX’s first all-civilian crew experienced an emergency situation during the groundbreaking Inspiration4 mission earlier this month.

At some point during the three-day spaceflight, an alarm alerted the four Crew Dragon passengers to an issue with — of all things — the toilet.

A faulty space toilet may sound rather trivial when you consider other things that you really wouldn’t want to go wrong while orbiting 357 miles (575 kilometers) above Earth. But the issue could’ve resulted in waste products floating around the spacecraft in the microgravity conditions, causing serious problems for those on board.

Shortly after the four non-professional astronauts returned home just over a week ago, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk acknowledged in a tweet that the all-civilian Inspiration4 mission “had some challenges” with the toilet, though he didn’t go into detail.

The problem centered on the toilet’s fans, which create suction to quickly remove waste matter before it has a chance to start floating around. According to a CNN report, the fans developed a fault that set off the alarm.

Asked recently about whether the problem had led to a messy situation aboard the Crew Dragon, mission commander Jared Isaacman said: “I want to be 100% clear — there were no issues in the cabin at all as it relates to that,” adding that “nobody really wants to get into the gory details.”

To the relief of everyone aboard the spacecraft, the issue was fully resolved, “so there was nothing ever like, you know, in the cabin or anything like that,” Isaacman said.

SpaceX redesigned its Crew Dragon for the Inspiration4 mission. As the spacecraft wasn’t heading to the International Space Station, the docking mechanism was able to be replaced with an all-glass dome to provide the most expansive views ever offered by a spacecraft of that size.

The toilet was also placed in the same area, with a bathroom visitor able to pull a curtain across for privacy whenever nature called.

Despite the toilet trouble, the mission was declared a success and could pave the way for a full-fledged commercial service for private citizens.

Curious about how to use a bathroom in space? Then check out this insightful video made by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station.

Editors' Recommendations

Hubble peered through dust and gas to capture this dazzling globular cluster

This sparkling starfield, captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope’s Wide Field Camera 3 and Advanced Camera for Surveys, contains the globular cluster ESO 520-21 (also known as Palomar 6).

Researchers spot clouds in the atmosphere of big, puffy exoplanet WASP-127b

This is an artistic simulation of WASP 127b orbiting a star.

The best refrigerators for 2021

Stainless steel refrigerator in kitchen.

See the moon’s Tycho Crater in stunning detail, captured from the ground

Partially processed view of the Tycho Crater at a resolution of nearly five meters by five meters and containing approximately 1.4 billion pixels, taken during a radar project by Green Bank Observatory, National Radio Astronomy Observatory, and Raytheon Intelligence & Space using the Green Bank Telescope and antennas in the Very Long Baseline Array. This image covers an area 200km by 175km, which is large enough to contain the 86km-diameter Tycho Crater.

These women are spending a week in bed to research the effects of spaceflight

Female volunteer in dry immersion study.

Below the Stone is one part Stardew Valley, one part roguelike

A miner dives down a well in Below the Stone.

Here’s what I want to see in the next Ring Video Doorbell

Ring video doorbell leader

Why are so few people actually using 5G in the U.S.? Here’s what the experts say

5G on the all new iPad mini.

Best cheap PS Plus deals for October 2021

Best PS Plus deals

Best Nintendo Switch game deals for October 2021

Link with the Master Sword in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for October 2021

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

No, there’s no free UFC 266 live stream — you need to pay

how to watch ufc 266 online volkanovski vs ortega

Best Verizon new customer deals for September 2021

Verizon 5G Super Bowl