SpaceX is getting ready to send four more astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS), and we have all the information you need to watch the launch in real time.

The three NASA astronauts and one from the European Space Agency will travel to the ISS aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifting off on a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida late Saturday night PT — or early morning for those on the East Coast.

The astronauts are scheduled to stay aboard the orbiting outpost for six months, conducting science experiments in microgravity conditions and performing spacewalks to upgrade the station’s power supply.

The Crew-3 mission marks the fourth time that SpaceX uses its Crew Dragon capsule to send astronauts to the ISS after the maiden-crewed launch in the summer of 2020.

Of the four astronauts, only NASA’s Tom Marshburn has flown to space before. This will be Marshburn’s third visit to the ISS, following previous trips to the station on NASA’s space shuttle and a Russian Soyuz spacecraft.

How to watch

The launch is currently scheduled to take place at 11:21 p.m. PT on Saturday, October 30/2:21 a.m. ET on Sunday, October 31.

Coverage of the mission will begin on NASA TV at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET. You can watch the livestream by hitting the play button on the video player embedded at the top of this page.

The broadcast will include the build-up to lift-off, the launch from the Kennedy Space Center, and the early stages of the astronauts’ flight to the space station.

Cameras will track the mission from every possible angle, including wide shots showing the rocket blasting off and footage of the astronauts inside the spacecraft. Also expect to see SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket landing back on Earth minutes after launch.

NASA will also broadcast coverage of the Crew Dragon docking with the ISS at about 9:10 p.m. PT on Sunday, October 31/12:10 a.m. ET on Monday, November 1. This will be followed by the hatch opening and the welcoming ceremony aboard the station.

All times shown here are dependent on weather conditions and any technical issues that may arise prior to launch, so be sure to check SpaceX’s Twitter account for the latest updates.

To learn more about the kind of experiences awaiting the four astronauts, check out this collection of short videos highlighting life aboard the space station.

