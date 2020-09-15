  1. News

How to watch SpaceX’s latest Starlink satellite launch this week

By

SpaceX is gearing up for yet another Starlink mission, this one set for Thursday, September 17.

Thanks to an abundance of livestream cameras showing everything from launch to landing, as well as satellite deployment and possibly the capture of the rocket’s two nose cone pieces, the missions are always good entertainment while at the same time highlighting just how far SpaceX has come in its 18-year history.

The mission will see SpaceX’s workhorse Falcon 9 rocket deploy another batch of 60 Starlink satellites as part of the company’s plan to provide reliable broadband internet services from space, including for communities in remote areas who currently have no access to such facilities.

Following Thursday’s deployment, SpaceX will have around 800 Starlink satellites in orbit, enough for it to ramp up testing of its proposed internet service. SpaceX said earlier this month that recent trials showed the system is currently capable of download speeds of “greater than 100 megabytes per second — fast enough to stream multiple HD movies at once and still have bandwidth to spare.”

California-based SpaceX put its first batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit in May 2019, but astronomers were quick to voice concerns that the satellites’ tendency to reflect the sun interfered with the stargazing community’s ability to carry out its work. As a result, recent launches have seen the satellites fitted with visors designed to reduce the brightness of the reflection.

How to watch the SpaceX Starlink launch live

So long as conditions permit, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket will depart Cape Canaveral at 11:07 a.m. PT on Thursday, September 17.

A video at the top of this page should go live shortly before launch. Alternatively, the same livestream can be viewed at SpaceX’s YouTube channel.

Enjoy the awesome spectacle of rocket launches? Then be sure to check out all of the amazing missions that took place around the world over the summer.

Editors' Recommendations

New SpaceX Starship prototype will fly to a height of 60,000 feet

elon musk tells spacex team to focus on starship development

All the amazing rocket launches that happened this summer

A Falcon 9 rocket lifts off on May 30, for the first crewed test flight of the Crew Dragon capsule. flight

Rocket startup Astra makes its first launch but fails to reach orbit

Astra's Rocket 3.1 leaving the pad at the Kodiak launch site

Watch this sped-up launch-to-landing footage of a recent SpaceX mission

watch this sped up spacex footage of a recent rocket mission launch to landing

Curiosity rover performs special experiment to look for evidence of life on Mars

This image was taken by Left Navigation Camera onboard NASA's Mars rover Curiosity on Sol 2865.

Amateur astronomer discovers huge asteroid that will cruise past Earth

An artist's impression of an asteroid approaching Earth

Cyborg-style smart contact lenses promise to correct vision problems

Fauci says things might not go back to normal until the end of 2021

China would rather see TikTok shut down than have Trump force a sale

Hispanic Heritage Month on Plex: More channels in Spanish debuting

How to watch UFC Fight Night 177: Livestream Waterson vs. Hill

how to watch ufc fight night 177 waterson vs hill online

Sony sets next PlayStation 5 showcase for September 16: Here’s how to watch

playstation 5 controller and ps5

Nvidia reportedly close to sealing more than $40 billion deal to buy ARM

Nvidia

Xbox Series S appeared in the background of Phil Spencer interviews months ago

Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 will push through in January, but goes online-only