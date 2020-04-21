The gaming industry showed few signs of a struggling economy in March setting new sales records, according to data from the NPD Group.

Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons led the pack as the top-selling game of March, and it dethroned the now-second place Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which was the top-selling game of February. Even without digital sales factored in, New Horizons is already the second-best-selling game of 2020, behind only Modern Warfare.

New Horizons was a massive success and was Nintendo’s third highest-grossing launch month since NPD started tracking in 1994, bested only by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Brawl. First-month sales of the Switch exclusive already exceeded lifetime sales for all previous entries in the series, making it the best-selling Animal Crossing game yet.

With millions stuck at home, gaming hardware sales were up 63% from last year, with over $461 million made from hardware alone. Nintendo Switch sales doubled from 2019 to become the best-selling console ever in March. Nintendo beat its own record since the Switch previously held the standard for its March 2017 performance.

Two other new releases cracked the top five spots with MLB The Show 20 taking third and horror remake Resident Evil 3 followed right behind. The Show is now the fifth-best-selling game of the year and had the best launch month in series history. Rounding out the top five is NBA 2K20, which continues to sell well despite the basketball season being cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. NBA 2K2o was the second-best-selling game in February, as well.

