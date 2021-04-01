  1. News

Mars helicopter is off the ground … but it’s not flying just yet

By
The Mars helicopter is being held just above the ground by the Perseverance rover prior to being set down on the Martian surface. NASA

One of the most highly anticipated parts of NASA’s Mars rover mission actually has nothing to do with the rover and everything to do with a flying machine.

Ingenuity is essentially a small helicopter, and it’s set to become the first aircraft to perform a powered flight on another planet.

It traveled to Mars attached to the underside of the Perseverance rover, which arrived on the red planet in a dramatic landing in February 2020.

Now the team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which is overseeing the current Mars mission, is in the process of gently lowering Ingenuity onto the Martian surface ahead of its maiden flight, which could take place as early as April 8, 2021.

On Wednesday, NASA tweeted a photo (top) of the helicopter, its legs fully extended, just inches from the ground as Perseverance prepares to set it down.

“We’re in the home stretch,” NASA said in a message accompanying the photo. “The Mars Helicopter has lowered all four legs and is in position to touch down on the Martian surface. Once it’s fully ready, Perseverance will release it gently to the surface.”

A video (below) shot in the laboratory prior to Ingenuity’s departure shows in detail the various stages of the deployment process that’s currently underway. It also shows the moment that Ingenuity is dropped several inches to the ground, a process that the helicopter will experience in the coming days.

The journey of 314 million miles all comes down to the last few inches. See how the Mars Helicopter Delivery System will get Ingenuity safely to the surface of the Red Planet, where it will try the first experimental powered flight on another world. https://t.co/TGGmQhSg4U pic.twitter.com/LAU5JMRDl1

&mdash; NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) June 23, 2020

Once Perseverance has released Ingenuity, the rover will drive away to give the aircraft space to take its first-ever flight on Mars.

All being well, Ingenuity will take five separate flights, each one slightly more challenging than the one before.

The initial flight, for example, will involve the helicopter embarking on a gentle hover test just a few meters off the ground to confirm that the machine has arrived in full working order. Later flights could see Ingenuity traveling for up to 300 meters.

The primary goal of Ingenuity’s mission is to test the technology to demonstrate that it’s possible to fly a rotorcraft in Mars’ super-thin atmosphere and in extremely cold temperatures.

If successful, the tests will lay the groundwork for more advanced Mars helicopters that can fly close to the Martian surface to look for useful research sites, and also to collect data for mapping routes for future Mars rovers.

Editors' Recommendations

Watch NASA’s movie-like trailer for its upcoming Mars helicopter flight

Mars helicopter

NASA’s other Mars rover posts stunning selfie beside a rocky outcrop

nasas other mars rover posts selfie beside a rocky outcrop curiosity march 2021

Artificial atmospheres: How we’ll build a base with breathable air on Mars

Artificial Atmospheres: How we’ll build a base on Mars

Mars orbiter captures stunning image of planet’s frosty dunes

mars orbiter captures stunning image of planets frosty dunes

Why the GPU shortage problem is still getting worse, not better

nvidia rtx 3060 review evga 7

Yes, Dyson’s newest vacuum uses a green laser to see what you can’t

Dyson V15 Detect

NASA’s next-gen Orion spacecraft makes a splash in latest test

nasas orion spacecraft makes a splash in latest test

Apple ad touts iPhone 12’s Ceramic Shield screen, but how about scratches?

apple ad touts iphone 12s tough ceramic shield screen 12

Lime makes it even easier to ride one of its electric scooters

first ever image of a black hole wins scientists 3 million prize lime scooter

Now you can chat with music legends from the comfort of your couch

chat with a music legend from the comfort of your couch nile rodgers virtual interview

March ID@Xbox steam: Start time, where to watch, and what to expect

Xbox Series X Stylized Graphic

iPhone 11 Pro survives for 30 days at bottom of icy lake

iphone 11 pro survives for 30 days at bottom of icy lake rescue

Huawei’s P50 Pro Plus has an even more unusual camera bump than we expected

huawei p50 p50plus renders leaks pro plus