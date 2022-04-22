 Skip to main content
  1. News

NASA’s high-tech lunar backpack aims to map surface of moon

Trevor Mogg
By

NASA is testing a high-tech backpack containing technology that could be used by astronauts to create highly detailed maps of the lunar surface.

A KNaCK backpack prototype undergoing testing.
Michael Zanetti, a NASA planetary scientist at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, hikes the Cinder cone in the Portillo volcanic field in New Mexico in late 2021, testing the backpack-sized prototype for NASA’s Kinematic Navigational and Cartography Knapsack (KNaCK), a mobile lidar scanner now in development to support lunar exploration and science missions. NASA/Michael Zanetti

NASA and industry partners Torch Technologies and Aeva have developed a remote-sensing mapping system called the Kinematic Navigation and Cartography Knapsack (KNaCK) that uses mobile lidar scanner technology to create ultra-high-resolution maps in real time as an astronaut walks across the surface of the moon. The gear can make millions of measurement points per second and can also be used for navigation to improve safety for astronauts crossing the lunar surface on foot and also in a rover.

The technology is set to be used in the upcoming Artemis missions that will see the first crewed lunar landings since 1972, and while it’s currently carried in a backpack, the plan is to incorporate it into a smaller device that can attach to an astronaut’s helmet.

KNaCK is expected to play an important role on lunar missions as astronauts will be exploring the moon’s south pole, much of which is in deep shadow and therefore hard to easily see.

“Basically, the sensor is a surveying tool for both navigation and science mapping, able to create ultra-high-resolution 3D maps at centimeter-level precision and give them a rich scientific context,” said planetary scientist Dr. Michael Zanetti, leader of the KNaCK project at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. “It also will help ensure the safety of astronauts and rover vehicles in a GPS-denied environment such as the moon, identifying actual distances to far-off landmarks and showing explorers in real time how far they’ve come and how far is left to go to reach their destination.”

Zanetti said that humans tend to use landmarks like buildings and trees to orient themselves, but as those things don’t exist on the moon, KNaCK technology will enable lunar explorers “to determine their movement, direction, and orientation to distant peaks or to their base of operations. They can even mark specific sites where they found some unique mineral or rock formation, so others can easily return for further study.”

Engineers have already tested a prototype of KNaCK to map an ancient volcanic crater in New Mexico, and also to create a 3D reconstruction of the six-mile-long sea barrier dunes at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The team is now working to miniaturize the hardware and make it robust enough to comfortably deal with the challenges of microgravity and solar radiation.

Editors' Recommendations

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent review: Nic Cage as Nic Cage

Nicolas Cage looks at the camera while wearing a sunglasses in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

The best racing games for the Nintendo Switch

best nintendo switch racing games featured

Actor Thomas Mann explains why he couldn’t say no to Chariot

Thomas Mann standing at the bottom of the stairs in a scene from Chariot.

Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics cards: Everything we know

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti graphics card on a black background.

Huawei P50 Pro: Living without Google Services is … different

Huawei P50 Pro back panel in hands.

Instagram wants more ‘original’ content on its platform

Turned on smartphone with Instagram app icon on its screen.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro apps screen.

IOS 16 is the perfect time for Apple’s Messages to gain RCS

Close up detail of a man iMessaging on an iPhone.

Samsung launches eco-friendly phone case line for Earth Day

Image of the 2022 Samsung Earth Day Galaxy S21 case and Galaxy Watch 4 bands in yellow.

All Halo Infinite multiplayer game modes explained

Two Spartans run into battle in Halo Infinite.

The Time Traveler’s Wife trailer presents love out of order

Theo James and Rose Leslie in The Time Traveler's Wife.

A new Tales from the Borderlands game is coming this year

Borderlands heroes stand under a tall arch in a new Tales From the Borderlands game.

You can now buy the new Razer Blade 14 with Ryzen 6000

A top-down view of the Razer Blade 14.