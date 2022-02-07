  1. News

NASA photo reveals special training for astronaut lunar missions

Trevor Mogg
By

An eerie image released by NASA reveals how the space agency is gearing up for some rather unique astronaut training.

NASA testing lighting conditions for an upcoming lunar mission.
NASA

Captured from inside a giant tank of water at NASA’s Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, in the murky light we can make out two figures on a surface replicating that of the moon.

The setup is designed to imitate the conditions that astronauts will experience during the first-ever crewed visit to the lunar south pole as part of the upcoming Artemis missions.

The water tank, for example, goes some way to helping astronauts feel the gravitational conditions on the moon, while the unique lighting setup replicates the dim conditions at the south pole as the sunlight only ever appears a few degrees above the horizon.

“Kill the lights — we’re simulating a moonwalk!” NASA Johnson said in a tweet featuring the photo, adding: “Divers at NASA’s Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory turned off the lights to simulate what an Artemis astronaut might experience at the lunar south pole — long, dark shadows.”

Kill the lights – we’re simulating a Moonwalk!

Divers at NASA’s Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory turned off the lights to simulate what an Artemis astronaut might experience at the lunar south pole – long, dark shadows. pic.twitter.com/naslhzzix7

&mdash; NASA&#39;s Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) February 2, 2022

“This testing and evaluation involved turning off all the lights in the facility, installing black curtains on the pool walls to minimize reflections, and using a powerful underwater cinematic lamp, to get the conditions just right ahead of upcoming training for astronauts,” NASA explained.

While getting used to the unique lighting conditions inside the 40-foot-deep pool, astronauts will learn tasks such as collecting samples of lunar regolith using different tools, checking over a lunar lander, and, of course, planting the American flag.

NASA testing lighting conditions for an upcoming lunar mission.
NASA

NASA is particularly interested in the lunar south pole as it contains water ice, a resource that’s expected to play an important role in future crewed missions exploring deep space.

“We know the south pole region contains ice and may be rich in other resources based on our observations from orbit, but, otherwise, it’s a completely unexplored world,” NASA’s Steven Clarke said previously.

NASA is aiming to put the first woman and first person of color onto the lunar surface in the Artemis III mission, currently slated for 2025.

Before that, the uncrewed Artemis I mission, set for launch this year, will perform a fly-around of the moon to test the hardware, with Artemis II taking the same route with a crew on board.

Editors' Recommendations

GoPro keeps recording as parrot steals it from tourists and flies off

A kea parrot flies off with a GoPro camera.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S phones built partly with recycled ocean plastic

Samsung green initiative.

Throw the ultimate Super Bowl party with smart home tech

Super Bowl LVI logo.

Hubble revisits an irregular dwarf galaxy bursting with young stars

The dwarf galaxy NGC 1705 featured in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope lies in the southern constellation Pictor, approximately 17 million light-years from Earth. NGC 1705 is a cosmic oddball – it is small, irregularly shaped, and has recently undergone a spate of star formation known as a starburst.

How NASA is fixing the gamma-ray burst Swift Observatory

An artist's rendering of the Swift spacecraft with a gamma-ray burst going off in the background.

Astronomers are worried about satellite constellations like Starlink

Starlink Satellites pass overhead near Carson National Forest, New Mexico, photographed soon after launch.

Rocket startup Astra scrubs its first launch for NASA

astra nasa launch livestream 22 01 10 lv0008 john kraus cape canaveral prewdr web 12 1536x1024 1

Best NordicTrack home fitness and exercise equipment deals for February 2022

NordicTrack Fusion CST

Best Bowflex and fitness equipment deals for February 2022

best bowflex deals

Best fitness deals for February 2022

nordictrack x32i treadmill review press lifestyle

Best elliptical machine deals for February 2022

walmart discounts golds gym treadmills and more for new years resolutions gold s stride trainer 380 elliptical

Best treadmill deals for February 2022

NordicTrack T 9.5 S Treadmill

Best home internet deals for February 2022: AT&T, Spectrum, Optimum and more

how to optimize wifi network for work from home wrt1900acs router position location direction improve signal