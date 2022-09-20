 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Computing

Nvidia ‘GeForce Beyond’: live coverage of RTX 4090 launch and more

Luke Larsen
By

Nvidia is expected to announce the RTX 4090, the first GPU in its next generation of graphics cards today. This “GeForce Beyond” presentation is part of the larger GTC 2022 keynote, which will cover topics beyond just PC graphics. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is expected to address topics across the company’s line of cloud and AI services available to applications such as robotics and self-driving cars, as well as highlight the company’s work in powering the technology behind the metaverse.

It all kicks off at 8 a.m. PT today, so make sure to come here for the latest updates from Nvidia or watch the RTX 4090 event live.

This is a breaking story. Once the keynote begins, this page will continue to be updated live as more announcements and updates roll in from the event.

Editors' Recommendations

Nvidia has an exciting announcement about the RTX 4000 GPUs

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang on stage.

Nvidia RTX 40-series may obliterate RTX 30, doubling the performance

Render of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card.

Nvidia CEO promises RTX 30 price cuts as RTX 40 is just around the corner

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang on stage.

Here’s why people are saying the Nvidia RTX 4090 isn’t worth waiting for

RTX 3080 graphics card on a pink background.

Intel’s forgotten Arc A580 takes on the RTX 3050 — but who wins?

Intel Arc Alchemist reference design render.

Intel Raptor Lake boosts performance, but the requirements are staggering

Intel Raptor Lake chip shown in a rendered image.

The key to fixing your bad Wi-Fi connection may finally be here

Checking a Wi-Fi router and internet connection on a phone.

Intel Arc A380 can be overclocked to 3.1GHz — but is it worth the effort?

Intel Arc A750M Limited Edition graphics card sits on a desk.

Apple finally allows you to repair your own MacBook

Someone repairing the inside of a MacBook with a small screwdriver.

This half-sized micro-keyboard is a dream come true for PC gaming on the go

The NGS Shrimp mini-keyboard with wrist rest included.

New VESA display standard makes it easier to pick a monitor

Person using a gaming monitor.

This reliable leaker has some bad news about Apple’s M2 Pro chips

A digital illustration of the Apple M2 chip with a blue and purple color scheme.

Developers help older Macs do something Apple won’t allow

Apple's Craig Federighi using an iPhone as a webcam with Continuinty Camera in macOS Ventura.