Nvidia is expected to announce the RTX 4090, the first GPU in its next generation of graphics cards today. This “GeForce Beyond” presentation is part of the larger GTC 2022 keynote, which will cover topics beyond just PC graphics. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is expected to address topics across the company’s line of cloud and AI services available to applications such as robotics and self-driving cars, as well as highlight the company’s work in powering the technology behind the metaverse.

It all kicks off at 8 a.m. PT today, so make sure to come here for the latest updates from Nvidia or watch the RTX 4090 event live.

This is a breaking story. Once the keynote begins, this page will continue to be updated live as more announcements and updates roll in from the event.

