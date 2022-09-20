 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Nvidia DLSS 3 predicts frames to deliver next-level gaming performance

Monica J. White
By

Nvidia has just announced DLSS 3 at its GeForce Beyond event, a new generation of its deep learning super sampling technology that will be available on next-gen Nvidia RTX 40-Series graphics cards.

DLSS 3 is a new AI that predicts entire frames instead of just pixels. This time around, it will even boost CPU-reliant games, and Nvidia showed off that capability in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Nvidia's DLSS 3.

Nvidia introduced DLSS 3 as part of its GTC 2022 keynote, announcing the tech as part of the perks delivered by the new RTX 40-Series graphics cards. The tech has four components, including a new optical flow accelerator and game engine motion vectors. DLSS 3 processes the previous frame and the new frame and then predicts how the scene is changing. As a result, DLSS 3 generates new frames all of its own, boosting gaming performance and visuals.

Nvidia promises that DLSS 3 will be up to four times faster thanks to its ability to multiply frame rates with its new optical flow accelerator. The new tech actually bundles three different technologies into one, including the DLSS Super Resolution, DLSS Frame Generation, and Nvidia Reflex, which improves responsiveness and brings the latency down considerably. This is done by synchronizing the GPU and the CPU, and as Nvidia claims, it can reduce the latency by up to 2 times.

The company’s CEO, Jensen Huang, talked about the capabilities of DLSS 3 and described the whole process, including how the technology is able to capture pixel-level information while also utilizing game engine motion vectors in order to follow the movement and geometry in each scene. In Nvidia’s example, shown in its blog post, DLSS 3 was able to reconstruct seven-eights of the total displayed pixels, resulting in a huge performance leap.

DLSS 3 is able to boost the performance of games that traditionally rely more on the CPU than on the GPU, such as Microsoft Flight Simulator, because it allows the RTX 40-Series GPU to render the game at a much higher frame rate. Nvidia proved this by showing little clips from the game; with DLSS off, the frames per second (fps) hovered around the 65 mark, but with DLSS 3 on, the game was able to reach as high as 135 fps. The tech was also seen pushing new heights in Cyberpunk 2077.

Nvidia DLSS 3 fps comparison.

When all is said and done, DLSS 3 will “boost game performance by up to four times over brute-force rendering,” said Jensen Huang. Nvidia will release DLSS 3 in October, and more than 35 games and applications will be supporting it at that time. There’s also a fun new thing coming out: Portal RTX, a reimagined version of the iconic game, now with DLSS 3 and ray tracing.

In addition to DLSS 3, Nvidia has also announced the new Shader Execution Reordering (SER) technology that will dynamically reorganize shader workloads in order to make them more efficient. This tech is said to boost shader performance by up to 2x, and as a result, offers a 25% in-game frame rate boost.

Nvidia is launching three RTX 40-Series GPUs: the RTX 4090, available on October 12, and two versions of the RTX 4080 to follow in November.

Editors' Recommendations

EVGA is done making GPUs, and reports say it’s because of Nvidia

The RTX 3060 installed in a computer.

This new gaming monitor has a built-in Wi-Fi antenna

Phantom gaming monitor PG34WQ15R2B and PG27FF1A models.

What is PCIe 5.0?

Graphics card going into motherboard slot.

Nvidia RTX 40-series will let you ramp up the power draw for more performance

Render of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card.

Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals 2022: What to expect

Playing a game on the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop.

Best Apple deals and sales for September 2022

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

What is swap used in Mac Activity Monitor?

Memory panel in the Activity Monitor.

How to sort your data in Google Sheets

Google Sheets is open in the Safari browser on a MacBook Air.

How to keep your Microsoft Teams status active

Man uses Microsoft Teams on a laptop in order to video chat.

The 7 best Macs of all time

Apple products are seen in the store.

Best Microsoft Office deals for September 2022

Students using Microsoft Office software on their laptops outside.

Best cheap printer deals for September 2022

Brother's L8360 is a great color laser printer for small offices.

What is Discord?

Discord