Digital Trends
News

Censorship controversy surrounds international version of Rainbow Six Siege

Georgina Torbet
By

Developer Ubisoft has caused controversy by announcing upcoming changes to their game Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. The game was released in 2015 to generally positive reviews, and has since been regularly updated with DLC and expansion packs. But the latest round of updates, announced in an Ubisoft blog post, state that the new version of the game will be “a single, global version” of the game which has been streamlined in order to increase efficiency on the development side.

That in itself would not be a problem, but debate has arisen over the decision to change graphics and background elements which include references to gambling, sex, and violence. As well as changes to UI elements like the icons for melee, death, and friendly fire, Ubisoft has opted to remove background graphical elements such as slot machines, skull graffiti, blood spray, and a neon sign of a woman dancing. They say that these updates do not change the core of the game, and that the new version of Rainbow Six Siege will remain “true to its roots”, but that removing the adult graphical elements was necessary to make sure that the game is aligned with global regulations.

If the game had originally been released without these graphical elements, it is likely that no one would have minded. But by including the elements for several years and then removing them, Ubisoft has angered fans of the game who accuse them of censorship. In particular, the removal of slot machines seems hypocritical given that there is an in-game loot box system of Alpha Packs, which is similar to gambling in that players put down real money for a randomized reward.

Ubisoft has stated that the changes are due to “expansion into Asian territories”, but fans have speculated on Reddit that the modifications are due specifically to the company’s aim at the Chinese market. In Chinese culture, depictions of skulls and skeletons are taboo as they are associated with a direct representation of death, and although it is not actually forbidden to show a skull or skeleton in a game, it is usually avoided. There are rules forbidding the promotion of gambling in China, so it seems likely that the update is to make sure that the game doesn’t get banned in China, where there is a huge potential audience.

The full update has not been released yet so it remains to be seen just how significant the changes will be in the long run.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals
Up Next

Kepler telescope shuts down, but endows all its data to the public
nasa robot digger rassor 2038 29467656153 f41c31018b k
Emerging Tech

NASA dreams of fueling up its rockets at a gas station on Mars by 2038

The idea of robots mining for dirt on Mars, which could then be transformed into water, oxygen or rocket fuel, sounds like something from a sci-fi movie. NASA has more immediate plans.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

These are the best Xbox One games out right now

More than four years into its lifespan, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From 'Cuphead' to 'Halo 5,' the best Xbox One games offer something for everyone.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
battle for azeroth everything you need to know dsg8ujxq9xaa1522934529298
Gaming

Here's what you must know about 'World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth'

'World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth' is the latest expansion for the now 14-year-old MMORPG. It goes back to the roots of the Alliance vs. Horde conflict. Here's everything you need to know including features, armor, races, and launch…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
best free MMORPGs
Gaming

Be warned, these free MMORPGs will slay your free time

Have ample time on your hands and an unquenchable thirst to beat, battle, and blast your way through worlds of fantasy and sci-fi splendor? Check out our picks for the best free MMORPGs.
Posted By Steven Petite
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
True Detective
Movies & TV

HBO premieres the first full trailer for 'True Detective' season 3

HBO's hit crime drama True Detective is returning after a long hiatus. Here's the first full-length trailer and all of the news, casting updates, rumors, and everything else we know about season 3 of the award-winning series.
Posted By Rick Marshall
spacex falcon heavy launch success us space aerospace
Computing

HP blasts a supercomputer into orbit and it’s (mostly) still in one piece

Part of a year-long NASA mission to test if the systems onboard the HP supercomputer could survive the harsh environments of space, it is now still alive and partly in working order.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
wow battle chest
Gaming

Classic remaster will be free with ‘World of Warcraft’ subscription

World of Warcraft fans were wondering how much the Classic remaster would cost. Now, they have their answer. Classic will be available as part of a standard subscription and won't be sold alone.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
diablo immortal announced
Gaming

Blizzard goes mobile-only for massively multiplayer ‘Diablo Immortal’

Diablo Immortal will be a new mobile game set in the Diablo universe. It's not only the first mobile game of the franchise, but the first massively multiplayer role-playing game with the Diablo name.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
overwatch anniversary interview with jeff kaplan mccree image
Gaming

Overwatch fans can finally pull the trigger on a McCree Nerf blaster

Blizzard and Hasbro have announced a new Nerf blaster based on the Overwatch game. McCree's revolver has been re-created as part of the Nerf Rival line, and is the third blaster Nerf has made based on Overwatch thus far.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Overwatch
Gaming

From pixels to plastic: First official ‘Overwatch’ Lego sets arrive January 1

Blizzard has officially unveiled the full first wave of Overwatch-themed Lego sets. They arrive on January 1 and vary drastically in price, with the biggest costing $90 and the cheapest only $15.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
ashe announced overwatch blizzcon asheoverwatch
Gaming

The latest ‘Overwatch’ hero is McCree’s gun-toting rival, Ashe

Blizzard announced Ashe as the latest Overwatch hero at BlizzCon 2018. The gunslinger has a history with McCree and makes use of a lever-action repeating rifle and a robotic sidekick.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
blizzard would love diablo characters super smash bros ultimate iii 3
Gaming

Blizzard is taking a bruising over its ‘Diablo Immortal’ announcement

The announcement of Diablo Immortal, a new mobile-only game, marked a first for the franchise and for Blizzard. Yet the announcement set die-hard Diablo fans into a fury, and many took to Reddit and YouTube to bash the game's direction.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
spinal implant paralysis record time 181031141523 1 900x600
Emerging Tech

Breakthrough in paralysis treatment restores walking ability in record time

Three paraplegics who sustained serious spinal injuries years earlier have regained the ability to walk again, courtesy of electrical stimulation of their spinal cords using a wireless implant.
Posted By Luke Dormehl