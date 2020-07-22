Slack accused Microsoft of antitrust practices in the European Union on Wednesday.

Slack filed a complaint against the tech giant with the European Commission, claiming it used its dominant market share to push customers toward Microsoft Teams, the company’s online collaboration tool, according to Slack’s official statement.

Slack claims that Microsoft tied Team to the Office suite, forcing millions to download the app and preventing it from being removed. Slack is asking the EU regulator to force Microsoft to sell Teams as a stand-alone product, instead of throwing it in with its Office bundles.

“This is much bigger than Slack versus Microsoft – this is a proxy for two very different philosophies for the future of digital ecosystems, gateways versus gatekeepers,” said Jonathan Prince, Vice President of Communications and Policy at Slack, in the company’s announcement of the complaint. “Slack offers an open, flexible approach that compounds the threat to Microsoft because it is a gateway to innovative, best-in-class technology that competes with the rest of Microsoft’s stack and gives customers the freedom to build solutions that meet their needs. We want to be the 2% of your software budget that makes the other 98% more valuable; they want 100% of your budget every time.”

The European Commission has to look at Slack’s complaint and decide if it wants to move forward with a formal investigation against Microsoft.

Both Slack and Microsoft Teams offer fairly similar conversation threads for messages including plain text and tagging.

Digital Trends reached out to Microsoft for comment. We will update this story when we hear back.

