  1. News

SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts return to Earth tomorrow in rare nighttime splashdown

By
Clockwise from bottom right are Expedition 64 Flight Engineers and SpaceX Crew-1 members Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi.
Clockwise from bottom-right are Expedition 64 Flight Engineers and SpaceX Crew-1 members Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi. NASA

After several delays, the four astronauts comprising the Crew-1 mission are scheduled to return to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) tomorrow, Sunday, May 2. They will be traveling back to Earth aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, and the scheduled splashdown off the coast of Florida is a rare after-dark homecoming.

The crew had been expected to return from space this week, but their trip home was delayed several times due to poor weather in the splashdown region. There were forecasts of strong winds in the Gulf of Mexico, which led NASA officials to delay the launch from the ISS to ensure the astronauts could land safely in the ocean.

But the weather is looking up this weekend. NASA writes, “Teams now forecast ideal conditions for both splashdown and recovery during the weekend.” The departure from the space station has been scheduled for 8:35 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 1, when the craft will undock from the station. The astronauts will travel back to Earth through Saturday evening and have a scheduled splashdown early on Sunday morning at around 2:57 a.m. ET.

That means it will be dark when the craft lands in the ocean, which doesn’t happen often. “This will be the first night splashdown of a U.S. crewed spacecraft since Apollo 8’s predawn return in the Pacific Ocean on Dec. 27, 1968, with NASA astronauts Frank Borman, Jim Lovell, and Bill Anders,” NASA writes.

The four crew members are NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, plus Soichi Noguchi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). They formed the crew for the first operational flight of the Crew Dragon craft, called Crew-1, which launched in November.

The crew has been living on the space station since then, participating in research and also working on upgrading the station’s power system. The station is currently unusually busy, with a massive crew of 11 people compared to its usual crew of three to six. You can see how chaotic a meal for 11 in zero gravity is in a fun image of the entire crew taken last week.

If you’d like to follow the homecoming of the four Crew-1 astronauts tonight and tomorrow morning, we have all the details on how to watch the event live.

Editors' Recommendations

How to watch the SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts return to Earth this weekend

spacexs historic crew dragon mission in pictures approach

NASA scrubs Wednesday’s return of space station’s Crew-1 astronauts

spacexs historic crew 1 mission in pictures dragon short ride

This is what mealtime for 11 astronauts looks like on the space station

ISS

SpaceX Crew Dragon docks with the ISS to drop off astronauts

The four new SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts joined the Expedition 65 crew today bringing the station population to 11.

Watch Ingenuity helicopter nail its third and most complex Mars flight yet

Mars helicopter

How a beaver knocked out the internet for a remote Canadian community

beaver knocks out the internet for remote canadian community in wild

Prime Day Deals 2021: When is it, and what can we expect?

best amazon prime day deals 2020

More Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart details emerge ahead of State of Play stream

Ratchet and Clank

This new Windows 10 feature promises better battery life and less fan noise

windows 7 best 10 laptops to upgrade qualcomm always connected laptop battery life 720x720

Asus launches a new AMD-powered iMac competitor with a thin, striking design

asus zen aio 24 imac competitor 1

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G buying guide: Everything you need to know

samsung galaxy s21 news

An online listing confirms existence of the mysterious Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti

nvidia rtx 3080 ti listing pre orders coming soon geforce product gallery full screen 3840 3

Robot vacuum with triple lidar system has eyes to help it avoid poop

robot vacuum uses triple lidar avoid dog poop 360 s10