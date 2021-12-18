  1. News

How to watch SpaceX’s latest Starlink satellite launch today

Georgina Torbet
By

SpaceX will shortly be launching a batch of Starlink satellites today, December 18, using a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The launch will be livestreamed and we’ve got the details on how you can watch along at home.

The launch is scheduled for 4:41 a.m. PT, but if there are any issues with the launch today then there is a backup opportunity for launch tomorrow, Sunday December 19, at 1:03 a.m. PT.

As is typical for its launches, SpaceX will livestream the launch of the rocket as well as information about the separation of the rocket stages and the eventual insertion of the Starlink satellites into orbit. There should also be video footage of the rocket’s first stage returning to Earth and being caught in the Pacific Ocean by one of SpaceX’s droneships.

You can watch along using the video embedded above, or by heading to SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The livestream will begin around 15 minutes before the launch, so that will be at around 4:25 a.m. PT.

What to expect from the launch

SpaceX will use a Falcon 9 rocket for this launch, and as is also typical for the company, parts of the rocket are being re-used from previous missions.

“The Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched Dragon’s first crew demonstration mission, the RADARSAT Constellation Mission, SXM-7, and seven Starlink missions,” SpaceX wrote in a statement. “Following stage separation, the first stage will return to Earth and land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.”

Starlink is SpaceX’s satellite internet service, which uses a network of satellites to allow broadband internet coverage even in remote areas. The program is currently in beta, with early-access customers able to use a basic version of the service. Today’s launch of 52 more Starlink satellites will further build out the network.

Editors' Recommendations

YouTube TV loses Disney-owned channels, including ESPN, FX, and ABC

YouTube TV on Apple TV.

Best Buy laptop deals for December 2021

microsoft surface laptop 3 review 15 2

Best gaming PC deals for December 2021

The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.

Best Apple deals and sales for December 2021

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

Windows 11 vs. Windows 10: Should you upgrade?

Windows 11 Woman on Laptop Lifestyle

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video in January 2022

The cast of characters in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.

The 32 best documentaries on Hulu right now

Dear Santa letters get the spotlight in this documentary.

The best thrillers on Hulu right now

The Cast of American Animals

The best action movies on Netflix right now

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Antonio Banderas in The Mask of Zorro.

How to change your Yahoo password

yahoo account hack how to protect yourself on tablet 640x0

When is my phone getting Android 12?

Google Pixel from the back.

How to change file associations in Windows 10

How to turn on Bluetooth in Windows

Everything we know about Lord of the Rings: Gollum

lord of the rings gollum release date trailer gameplay story news