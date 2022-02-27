  1. News

Musk says Starlink satellite internet now enabled in Ukraine

Georgina Torbet
By

SpaceX has enabled its Starlink satellite-based internet service in Ukraine, according to CEO Elon Musk, to provide backup for internet services there which have been affected by the Russian invasion.

“Starlink service is now active in Ukraine,” Musk wrote on Twitter. “More terminals en route.”

Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route.

&mdash; Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2022

This was in response to Mykhailo Fedorov, both the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and the country’s Minister for Digital Transformation, who took to Twitter to request tech companies to take a stand in support of Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

“@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine!” Fedorov wrote, addressing Musk directly. “While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand.”

In addition to his requests to Musk, Fedorov also used social media to call on Facebook and Instagram to ban access to their sites from Russia, on cryptocurrency exchanges to block access from Russian users, and for Visa and Mastercard to block services with Russia.

The provision of satellite internet in Ukraine is important as there have been reports of internet access being cut off in the country during the Russian invasion, with Reuters reporting that the southern and eastern parts of the country have been particularly affected. Connectivity of Ukraine’s main largest provider, GigaTrans, had dropped as low as 20% of normal levels.

Satellite internet can enable internet access even from remote regions, but it requires a special satellite dish. Starlink terminals, the hardware which enables access to Starlink service, will be provided to Ukraine according to Musk’s tweet. It is unclear if there are any terminals already in Ukraine to enable immediate access.

SpaceX provided a similar service in Tonga earlier this year following the massive eruption of a volcano there which caused wild-spread devastation and cut off internet access. As reported by Reuters, SpaceX sent 50 Starlink terminals to the island nation to provide free internet access including to those in remote villages to help restore communications.

Editors' Recommendations

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 hands-on: A sturdy sequel

samsung galaxy book 2 pro 360 hands on news price photos 15 inch

Hubble returns to a pair of interacting galaxies for a second look

This striking image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope showcases Arp 298, a stunning pair of interacting galaxies. Arp 298 – which comprises the two galaxies NGC 7469 and IC 5283 – lies roughly 200 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Pegasus. The larger of the two galaxies pictured here is the barred spiral galaxy NGC 7469, and IC 5283 is its diminutive companion. NGC 7469 is also host to an active, supermassive black hole and a bright ring of star clusters.

TCL’s new routers give you 5G speeds at home and on the go

A woman is connected to the LINKHUB 5G CPE router.

TCL’s five new phones flesh out its budget lineup

The five smartphones launched by TCL at MWC 2022.

Check out TCL’s cool new foldable concept phones

The TCL Fold n Roll concept smartphone.

TCL’s trio of new tablets up the ante for NXTPaper

The front and back of the NxtPaper Max 10

Astronomers spot two black holes colliding in epic merger

In this illustration, light from a smaller black hole (left) curves around a larger black hole and forms an almost-mirror image on the other side. The gravity of a black hole can warp the fabric of space itself, such that light passing close to the black hole will follow a curved path around it.

The best single-player games

Armored character wielding sword in Elden Ring.

Russia suspends Soyuz launches from Europe spaceport over EU sanctions

Soyuz MS-16 lifts off

Huawei’s MatePad Paper is an E Ink-equipped Kindle rival

Huawei MatePad Paper

Huawei MateBook E hands-on review: A solid Surface Pro rival

Huawei MateBook E on a table.

Wedge-shaped MateBook X Pro headlines Huawei’s MWC lineup

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022

What I learned after tracking my home’s air quality for a week

The AirThings View Plus is an indoor air quality monitor.