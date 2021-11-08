  1. News

This awesome 4K space station tour reveals its enormous size

Trevor Mogg
By

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet has shared a fascinating 4K video tour of the interior of the International Space Station (ISS).

The 25-minute video (below) highlights the huge size of the orbiting outpost, which has been hosting space travelers for the last 20 years. The French astronaut delivers the tour in his native tongue, but English subtitles are also available via the video player.

Pesquet, who has been living and working aboard the ISS since April, takes us through the station’s many modules and also drops by the Crew Dragon spacecraft that will be taking him and three other astronauts back to Earth on Monday, November 8.

According to NASA’s website, the space station is 356 feet (109 meters) end-to-end, or “one yard shy of the full length of an American football field including the end zones.”

The space agency describes the facility’s living and working area as “larger than a six-bedroom house.” It includes multiple sleeping quarters, several bathrooms, a gym, and a 360-degree view bay window called the Cupola from which astronauts can survey the exterior of the space station and also capture amazing imagery of Earth. Pesquet has shown himself to have a particularly keen eye when it comes to Earth photography, with the astronaut regularly posting breathtaking pictures of our planet snapped from 250 miles up.

Over the last few months, Pesquet has also been posting videos in which he talks in more detail about particular modules, including the U.S. Lab, also known as Destiny; the European Space Agency’s Columbus facility; Harmony (also known as Node 2); Tranquility (Node 3); and the station’s newest module, Nauka.

Just a few days ago Pesquet also shared a video featuring breathtaking time-lapse footage of Earth captured by cameras attached to the space station.

Want more? This collection of astronaut-made videos shows how visitors to the ISS work, rest, and play.

Editors' Recommendations

The best cheap Fitbit alternatives for workouts

Amazfit Bit Smartwatch

Best pressure washer deals for November 2021

best pressure washer deals briggs stratton gas

Best Black Friday TV Deals 2021: What to Buy Today

best black friday tv deals bfcm2020 tvs 201027

Gaze into the Cleopatra’s Eye nebula, captured by Hubble

Cleopatra’s Eye, or NGC 1535, is a planetary nebula in the constellation Eridanus. This nebula has an unusual structure that is similar to the better-known NGC 2392, with an outer region and a brighter inner center.

NASA gears up to launch a spacecraft that will crash into an asteroid

Illustration of NASA’s DART spacecraft and the Italian Space Agency’s (ASI) LICIACube prior to impact at the Didymos binary system.

Best Black Friday Dyson deals for November 2021

dyson v11 torque vacuum deal drive 2 resized

See the mighty James Webb Space Telescope being unboxed in a cleanroom

The James Webb Space Telescope is unboxed in the cleanroom at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana.

NASA is sending a lander to drill for ice on the moon’s south pole

Illustration of Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C lander with a depiction of NASA’s Polar Resources Ice-Mining Experiment-1 (PRIME-1) attached to the spacecraft on the surface of the Moon.

The smart home hacking scene in Scream is possible, but you’re probably OK

Lockly Duo Smart Lock

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ 2.0 update isn’t enough to save it

My New Horizons character dances next to her satellite farm.

How to watch Crew-2 return to Earth from the ISS on Monday

NASA SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts Akihiko Hoshide of JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), left, Thomas Pesquet of ESA (European Space Agency), and Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough of NASA participate in the Space Olympics onboard the International Space Station.

Best Black Friday student laptop deals for November 2021

online web browser game list

The best video doorbells for 2021

A person pressing the Arlo Video Doorbell.