 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Watch this footage of a shooting star captured from the space station

Trevor Mogg
By

From late this evening into the early hours of Thursday morning, many people will be directing their gaze skyward in the hope of seeing some shooting stars streaking across the sky.

Tonight is the peak of the annual Geminid meteor shower and so the coming hours offer the best chance to witness the effects of Earth passing through a cloud of debris left behind by the 3200 Phaethon asteroid.

Recommended Videos

A shooting star happens when a piece of rock or dust traveling through space hits Earth’s atmosphere at high speed, causing it to burn up, creating a bright white streak in the process.

Don't Miss:

With the Geminids in mind, Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen on Wednesday shared a short clip showing what a shooting star looks like from space, specifically the International Space Station about 250 miles above Earth.

Look up!

A few weeks ago I was lucky enough to capture a shooting star on video. It was over in the blink of an eye, so the second part of the video shows it slowed down. The path of the meteor is straight, but it does look wonky, due to my hand movement and the camera trying to… pic.twitter.com/EvlUGAxRu0

&mdash; Andreas Mogensen (@Astro_Andreas) December 13, 2023

Mogensen said he captured the footage a few weeks ago. “It was over in the blink of an eye,” he wrote in a post on social media, adding the second part of the video shows it slowed down. He explained that while the the path of the meteor is actually straight, it looks erratic in the video because of his camera movements.

The Geminid meteor shower is a fun one to observe as it can offer more than 100 shooting stars an hour, and you don’t need any specialist equipment to enjoy it. And they’ll look much more dramatic than the one in Mogensen’s video, as they’ll zip across the sky at high speed, creating a line of bright light as they go.

Check out these top tips on how to watch the Geminid meteor shower tonight and early tomorrow morning. If cloud cover blocks the view, you’ll have additional chances in the coming days, but keep in mind that the rate will be lower.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
10 space station questions answered on its 25th anniversary
The International Space Station.

On Monday, the International Space Station (ISS) marked 25 years since the first module was launched into space.

The Zarya module arrived in low-Earth orbit in November 1998 and was joined by the Unity module less than a month later.

Read more
Space station astronaut marks World Toilet Day with an explainer
A toilet aboard the International Space Station.

To mark World Toilet Day on Sunday, current space station inhabitant Andreas Mogensen has answered one of the most common questions that astronauts get asked: “How do you use the bathroom in space?”

The microgravity conditions aboard the International Space Station (ISS) make it impossible to use a conventional toilet on the orbital outpost. You don’t even want to imagine the mess it would create.

Read more
How to watch SpaceX deliver cargo and experiments to the ISS this week
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon capsule soars upward after lifting off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on July 14, 2022, on the company’s 25th Commercial Resupply Services mission for the agency to the International Space Station. Liftoff was at 8:44 p.m. EDT. Dragon will deliver more than 5,800 pounds of cargo, including a variety of NASA investigations, to the space station. The spacecraft is expected to spend about a month attached to the orbiting outpost before it returns to Earth with research and return cargo, splashing down off the coast of Florida.

This week will see a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft blast off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and head for the International Space Station (ISS) to deliver supplies and research to the crew there. The launch is scheduled for this Thursday, November 9, after having been rescheduled from earlier in the week to allow time for additional prelaunch checks.

If you'd like to watch the launch and docking of the SpaceX Dragon, NASA will be live-streaming those two events via its NASA TV channel, and we have the details on how to watch below.
What to expect from the launch
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon capsule soars upward after lifting off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on July 14, 2022, on the company’s 25th Commercial Resupply Services mission for the agency to the International Space Station. Another such launch is scheduled for November 9. NASA/Kim Shiflett

Read more