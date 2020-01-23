Swiping right is about to get safer. Tinder just introduced a ton of new safety features for its app to ensure its users are safe when meeting their matches in person and when messaging them online.

Location sharing, a panic button, photo verification, machine-learning technology in direct messages, and a safety center will all soon be available on the app to provide Tinder members peace of mind as they navigate the digital dating scene. Tinder announced these updates in a blog post on Thursday, January 23.

The popular dating app partnered with Noonlight, a personal safety app, to create safety features where users can share the location and the time of their date with others they choose and trust, as well as share information about the person they are meeting.

Another Noonlight feature is a type of panic button that users can trigger if they ever feel unsafe or need assistance while on a Tinder date.

In addition to these features, Tinder is also tackling offensive and creepy messages that are sent to users as direct messages. The feature uses machine learning to detect if a potentially offensive message has been sent. If a direct message contains offensive language, a “Does This Bother You?” prompt appears on the screen for the person receiving this message. The user can then respond yes or no and have the option of reporting the person who sent the message to the app.

Soon, you’ll also be able to second guess sending an offensive message through a feature Tinder calls “Undo” in which a prompt will ask if you really want to send that message to someone.

The online dating world can be filled with potential creeps and trolls, and Tinder’s new updates are putting more control in daters’ hands over how they are treated on the app and how their dates go, as well as making sure people are who they say they are.

Photo Verification will also be rolling out soon on the app, which allows users to self-authenticate their photos by taking a series of real-time selfies. Human-assisted A.I. technology will be able to compare already existing profile pictures to the selfies to make sure the person is authentic. If you pass this catfish test, you’ll receive a blue checkmark on your profile.

All of these new features go hand in hand with Tinder’s new Safety Center, which will live in the app and provide resources and tools. Here, you can find safety tips, different hotlines to reach out to if you need them, and the ability to report someone on the app.

