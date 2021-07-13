  1. News

Virgin Galactic video shows off weightless experience in spaceplane

By

Virgin Galactic launched its first fully crewed trip to the edge of space on Sunday, July 11, with company founder Richard Branson one of four passengers taking a seat aboard the VSS Unity spaceplane.

The 15-minute experience offered us the best look yet at how a Virgin Galactic space tourism ride will unfold when the company starts accepting paying passengers in 2022.

As you can see in the video above, the real fun begins at 50,000 feet when the carrier aircraft, VMS Eve, releases VSS Unity. As it begins to drop, Unity’s two pilots, Dave Mackay and Michael Masucci, fire up its rocket engine to blast the crew to the edge of space.

After just 60 seconds, the spaceplane’s speed reaches 2,214 mph and the passengers are cleared to unfasten their seat belts so they can experience several minutes of weightlessness inside the cabin.

At a peak altitude of about 282,000 feet (53.4 miles/86 km), Branson’s three crewmates, Beth Moses, Colin Bennett, Sirisha Bandla, can be seen having fun floating around the cabin, though the billionaire founder of Virgin Galactic stays strapped firmly in his seat as he delivers an inspirational message to any children watching the spectacle.

Eventually Branson unfastens his seat belt to experience a period of weightlessness inside Unity, while at the same time marveling at the expansive and beautiful views of Earth through the spaceplane’s many windows.

The pilots then instruct the passengers to return to their seats for the short flight back to the runway at Spaceport America in New Mexico.

From the firing of Unity’s rocket engine to the landing at Spaceport America, the experience lasts just 15 minutes.

Sunday’s test flight appeared to go exactly according to plan, paving the way for the launch of a space tourism service some time next year.

Seats for Virgin Galactic’s spaceflight experience will cost an eye-watering $250,000, but following his test ride at the weekend, Branson launched a contest offering two free tickets for a flight in early 2022.

Blue Origin, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is also aiming to launch a similar space tourism service this year or next. Bezos will join his brother and aviation pioneer Wally Funk to take the first-ever crewed trip on his New Shepard rocket in a test mission set to launch just days from now.

Editors' Recommendations

AT&T’s top unlimited plan removes throttling, upgrades HBO Max to 4K

Woman Using Phone Lifestyle

Why copy and paste on the web are about to get magical

Microsoft Edge will now sport extended compatibility.

Apple’s rumored larger iMac could ship with more powerful M2X processor

apple imac 24 inch m1 review 9

AMD could launch its 64-core Threadripper 5000 chips in August

A person holding the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X.

Psychonauts 2 features an ‘invincibility toggle’ to reduce difficulty

psychonauts 2 invincibility mode doublefine says is playable and finally launching this year 1618851936193

Fortnite adds LeBron James and his signature shoes

Lebron James in Fortnite with all of his costume variants.

Cooler Master’s GamePod is a gaming chair ripped straight from a sci-fi movie

Cooler Masters GamePod-2

A larger iPad Mini with Air-style thin bezels could still arrive this year

apple ipad mini pro samsung galaxy tab s6 deals best buy work from home sale 2019 13b 768x768

Cyberpunk 2077 tops PS4 sales chart in June after returning to PS Store

An enemy swings a sword at the main character of Cyberpunk 2077.

Lost Judgment will reportedly be the last in the Judgment franchise

The main character of Lost Judgment holds a phone.

Virgin Galactic offers two free flights to the edge of space

virgin galactic offers two free flights to the edge of space sweepstake

Watch highlights of Richard Branson’s flight to the edge of space

VSS Unity during a test flight to the edge of space.

A pair of sparkling galaxies shine in this Hubble image

Two enormous galaxies capture your attention in this spectacular image taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope using the Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3). The galaxy on the left is a lenticular galaxy, named 2MASX J03193743+4137580. The side-on spiral galaxy on the right is more simply named UGC 2665. Both galaxies lie approximately 350 million light-years from Earth, and they both form part of the huge Perseus galaxy cluster.