 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Virgin Galactic sets date for first tourism flight with fee-paying civilians

Trevor Mogg
By
Virgin Galactic's space plane heading to the edge of space.
VSS Unity roaring its way to the edge of space. Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic has announced plans for its first private tourism flight to the edge of space.

The flight window for the Galactic 02 mission opens on Thursday, August 10, and the mission will be live streamed by the company.

Recommended Videos

It’ll carry its first three paying civilians on a rocket-powered plane to a point around eight times higher than a cruising passenger plane where they’ll enjoy a few moments of weightlessness and the kind of stunning views of Earth that are usually the preserve of astronauts. Taking off and landing at Spaceport America in New Mexico, the entire experience will last around 70 minutes.

Related

Details of the Galactic 02 flight manifest, including the names of the crew and pilots, will be released nearer the flight date, the company said.

The mission follows last month’s maiden commercial flight involving two Italian Air Force pilots and an official from the National Research Council of Italy.

Customers will fly aboard VSS Unity, which is carried to an altitude of about 50,000 feet by another aircraft, VMS Eve. Eve then releases Unity, which immediately fires up its rocket engine, sending it to a peak altitude of about 282,000 feet (53.4 miles/86 km), about 9 miles short of the Kármán line, which is widely regarded as the point where space starts.

Virgin Galactic will be keen to start offering regular rides to the hundreds of people who’ve already handed over big bucks for the trip of a lifetime. It started selling seats years ago for $250,000 per person, though in 2021 it increased the price to an eye-watering $450,000.

After lagging behind space tourism rival Blue Origin in the race to launch a commercial service, Virgin Galactic now looks to be on a roll. Blue Origin had to suspend its service last year after its suborbital rocket exploded during an uncrewed flight in West Texas. The empty crew capsule ejected and landed without incident, proving the effectiveness of the vehicle’s safety procedure. Blue Origin hopes to resume crewed flights in the coming months.

Critics say such tourism services cause unnecessary pollution and are ultimately a playground for the super-rich. Supporters, however, claim that the commercial flights offer microgravity research opportunities to more organizations and businesses while also serving to inspire young engineers. The services also open up the dream of space (or near-space) travel to a new generation of adventurers, albeit ones with deep pockets.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
NASA and Boeing set date for first crewed test flight of Starliner
The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft was moved into the Hazardous Processing Area at the company’s Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Feb. 8, 2023, in advance of power up and fueling operations.

NASA has announced it plans to launch the first crewed test flight of the Boeing Starliner capsule this April. The spacecraft has been through a troubled development and testing process but aims to become a second U.S.-based crew transport vehicle along with the SpaceX Crew Dragon.

The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft was moved into the Hazardous Processing Area at the company’s Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Feb. 8, 2023, in advance of power up and fueling operations. NASA

Read more
Virgin Orbit’s first U.K. rocket flight ends in failure
Virgin Orbit rocket

Virgin Orbit’s attempt to become the first spaceflight company to launch an orbital rocket from Western Europe has ended in failure.

Billed as a breakthrough mission for the U.K.’s space sector, Virgin Orbit’s modified Boeing 747 jet, called Cosmic Girl, took off from Spaceport Cornwall about 215 miles west of London late on Monday evening local time (late afternoon ET).

Read more
Virgin Galactic keeps its space tourism customers waiting … again
VSS Unity during a test flight to the edge of space.

Virgin Galactic has again delayed the launch of its space tourism service, leaving those who’ve already forked out for a ticket having to wait even longer before they can take the ride of a lifetime.

In an announcement on Thursday, Virgin Galactic said it’s now targeting the second quarter of 2023 for the launch of its commercial space tourism service instead of the first quarter. This is the third such delay in 10 months, and there’s no guarantee that it won’t be the last.

Read more