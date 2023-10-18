 Skip to main content
NASA’s Mars drone just set another flight record

Trevor Mogg
By

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter has just flown faster than ever over the surface of Mars.

The drone-like flying machine reached a speed of 10 meters per second (22.4 mph) during its 62nd flight on the planet, breaking its previous speed record of 8 m/s (17.9 mph) set two flights previously at the end of last month.

It’s yet another achievement for NASA’s team at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, which is overseeing the current Mars mission also involving the Perseverance rover.

Ingenuity first took to the martian skies in April 2021, becoming the first aircraft to perform powered, controlled flight on another planet. That first flight was a mere hover, however, and since then the 4-pound, 19-inch-tall helicopter has taken a single flight over a record distance of 2,325 feet (708.9 meters), proving beyond doubt that it can comfortably handle an atmosphere considerably thinner than Earth’s.

Ingenuity’s total flight time across its 62 flights stands at 113 minutes, achieved over flights covering a total of 9 miles. The highest altitude it’s reached during those flights is 24 meters, enabling it to capture aerial images that have been useful for the Perseverance team as they set about looking for the safest and most efficient routes for the ground-based rover.

The primary aim of the current Mars mission is to search for evidence of ancient life. Assisted by Ingenuity, Perseverance has been using its suite of science tools to gather and store samples of rock and soil that will be collected by a later mission and brought to Earth for more detailed analysis.

It’s also gathering data about conditions on the planet to help NASA better prepare for its first human mission to Mars, which could take place in the 2030s.

The success of Ingenuity’s design means NASA engineers will work on creating more advanced versions of the diminutive helicopter for future missions to Mars and possibly other planets, too.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
NASA restores contact with Mars helicopter after nine weeks of silence
Mars helicopter

The last time NASA had contact with Ingenuity, the Mars helicopter was flying in the air on April 26.

Ten weeks on, the Mars team at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California has announced that it’s restored contact with the aircraft, and everything appears to be in order.

Read more
NASA volunteers will live in a simulated Mars habitat for a whole year
nasa reveals mars habitat for volunteers year long stay life

Four volunteers are about to enter a simulated Mars habitat where they’ll spend the next 378 days as part of ongoing preparations for the first crewed mission to the faraway planet.

The specially designed, enclosed habitat at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, will host Alyssa Shannon, Ross Brockwell, Kelly Haston, and Nathan Jones from Sunday, June 25. The team's experience spans science, engineering, and health, and each member will use their specific skills during their stay.

Read more
NASA lost contact with Mars Ingenuity helicopter for a week — but it’s OK now
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter.

NASA has announced that it recently lost contact with the Ingenuity helicopter on Mars for a week. Communications with the helicopter have now been restored, and it will continue exploring Mars's Jezero crater along with the Perseverance rover.

The Ingenuity helicopter has outlasted all expectations, originally designed to make just five flights but completing an incredible 51st flight in April. However, this extended lifespan means that the helicopter has run into problems, particularly when the Martian winter set in and it was difficult for its solar panels to generate enough heat to keep its electronics warm. This means that the helicopter must deal with occasional brownouts of power during the nighttime, which can affect the time at which the helicopter wakes up each morning.

Read more