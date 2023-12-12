 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin to make first rocket flight since 2022 explosion

Trevor Mogg
By
New Shepard lifts off from Launch Site One in West Texas for the NS-16 mission on July 20, 2021.
New Shepard launches the first crew, including Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, in a flight to the edge of space in July 2021. Blue Origin / Blue Origin

Blue Origin is aiming to launch its New Shepard rocket as early as next week in what will be its first flight since September 2022 when the vehicle exploded in midair shortly after lift-off.

Jeff Bezos’ private spaceflight company said in a post on social media on Tuesday that it’s targeting December 18 for a return to flight.

Recommended Videos

Blue Origin had been using the single-stage New Shepard rocket to carry high-paying tourists on six flights to the edge of space between July 2021 and August 2022.

Don't Miss:

But just a month after its last successful flight, an uncrewed New Shepard suffered an anomaly at 27,800 feet above the company’s launch site in West Texas, causing it to suddenly explode.

While a massive disappointment for the Blue Origin team, a big positive was that the crew capsule’s emergency escape system activated precisely as designed, propelling the capsule away from the explosion at high speed before making a successful, parachute-assisted landing in the desert.

With oversight from the Federal Aviation Administration, Blue Origin conducted a six-month investigation into the doomed flight. It found that a nozzle on the rocket’s engine suffered what it described as “structural fatigue failure,” causing a thrust misalignment that triggered the capsule’s emergency escape system.

Engineers have since taken a number of steps to put things right, including redesigning the engine’s combustion chamber and adjusting some of its operating parameters.

Now, more than a year on, Blue Origin has said it’s ready to send its New Shepard rocket skyward again, carrying 33 science and research payloads together with 38,000 postcards for Club for the Future, Blue Origin’s initiative aimed at inspiring future generations to pursue careers related to STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) subjects.

However, it’s not clear how long it will be before the company puts space tourists back inside the capsule for the ride of a lifetime to the edge of space, a trip that Bezos himself took in the New Shepard’s first crewed flight in 2021.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
How to watch Blue Origin launch space tourists to the edge of space today
Blue Origin launching its fourth crewed flight.

Blue Origin, the private launch company owned by Amazon's Jeff Bezos, will shortly be launching six space tourists on a suborbital trip to the edge of space. The mission, called NS-21, was originally scheduled for last month but had to be delayed due to technical issues. Now, the launch will go ahead from Blue Origin's Launch Site One in West Texas.

The launch will be livestreamed by Blue Origin, and we've got the details so you can watch along at home.

Read more
Blue Origin highlights reel celebrates its first space tourism flight of 2022
Blue Origin launching its fourth crewed flight.

Blue Origin has shared a video showing highlights from its first space tourism mission of 2022.

The Journey of NS-20

Read more
Michael Strahan describes Blue Origin rocket ride as ‘a special journey’
New Shepard lifts off from Launch Site One in West Texas for the NS-16 mission on July 20, 2021.

New York Giants football legend and Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan has been talking about his recent trip to the edge of space, describing the adventure as “a special journey" and "almost like an out-of-body experience."

Strahan blasted skyward courtesy of Blue Origin in what was the spaceflight company’s third crewed mission using its suborbital New Shepard rocket.

Read more