 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

SpaceX in final preps for first flight of brand new rocket

Trevor Mogg
By

It’s been a long time coming, but the first orbital test of SpaceX’s mighty Super Heavy rocket and Starship spacecraft looks to be just weeks away.

Following SpaceX’s recent sharing of a video showing the Starship being stacked atop the company’s next-generation rocket, and comments by SpaceX chief Elon Musk that said the test flight could take place as soon as next month, Musk has said again that the mission is expected to take place “soon.”

Additionally, in a tweet on Thursday, SpaceX said it’s about to conduct a series of all-important “wet dress rehearsals” that will put the rocket through all of the pre-flight procedures short of actually launching it.

Related

“Team are stepping into a series of tests prior to Starship’s first flight test in the weeks ahead, including full stack wet dress rehearsals and hold down firing of Booster 7’s 33 Raptor engines,” SpaceX said in the tweet (below).

The company also released new images of the 394-foot-tall (120 meters) rocket on the launchpad at its Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

Team are stepping into a series of tests prior to Starship&#39;s first flight test in the weeks ahead, including full stack wet dress rehearsals and hold down firing of Booster 7&#39;s 33 Raptor engines

&mdash; SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 12, 2023

Packing an astonishing 17 million pounds of thrust at launch, the Super Heavy will become the most powerful rocket ever to fly when it finally heads skyward. For comparison, NASA’s new Space Launch System (SLS) rocket that sent the Orion spacecraft toward the moon in November generates 8.8 million pounds of thrust, while SpaceX’s trusty Falcon 9 rocket generates a mere 1.7 million pounds.

With that in mind, the launch, when it happens in the next couple of months, is sure to be a spectacular sight, and will likely pull in huge crowds keen to see the mission get underway in person.

If the first orbital test flight of the Super Heavy and Starship is a success, SpaceX and NASA will be able to advance plans to use the vehicle for crewed missions to the moon and even Mars. First up, a modified version of the Starship spacecraft is set to land the first woman and first person of color on the lunar surface in the Artemis III mission, which could take place as early as 2025. SpaceX also wants to use it for the all-civilian dearMoon mission that will send nine people on a flyby of the moon.

But there’s still plenty of work to be done before then, with all eyes now on the highly anticipated test flight. When the details for that mission become available, we’ll be sure to share them on Digital Trends.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
How to watch a SpaceX Dragon depart the ISS on Monday
(Nov. 27, 2022) --- The SpaceX Dragon cargo craft, loaded with over 7,700 pounds of science, supplies, and cargo, approaches the International Space Station while orbiting 259 miles above the African continent.
Old NASA satellite predicted to reenter the atmosphere tomorrow
NASA’s retired Earth Radiation Budget Satellite (ERBS) is expected to reenter Earth’s atmosphere in early January.
NASA is looking for ideas on how to boost the Hubble Space Telescope
An astronaut aboard the space shuttle Atlantis captured this image of the Hubble Space Telescope on May 19, 2009.
SpaceX smashes its own record for rocket launches in a year
A Falcon 9 rocket lifts off on May 30, for the first crewed test flight of the Crew Dragon capsule. flight
NASA’s Mars rover makes ‘one small drop for humankind’
The first Mars rock sample left at a collection site by NASA's Perseverance rover.
NASA shares video clips from Thursday’s successful spacewalk
A spacewalk at the ISS in December 2022.
Doorbell camera captures much more than just a house visitor
Google Nest Doorbell (battery) camera lens.
James Webb image shows the bright glowing heart of a galaxy
This image is dominated by NGC 7469, a luminous, face-on spiral galaxy approximately 90 000 light-years in diameter that lies roughly 220 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Pegasus. Its companion galaxy IC 5283 is partly visible in the lower left portion of this image.
NASA and Roscosmos still investigating cause of space station leak
A Russian Soyuz spacecraft docked at the space station.
See the otherworldly sights of Mars in the wintertime
The HiRISE camera aboard NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured these images of sand dunes covered by frost just after winter solstice. The frost here is a mixture of carbon dioxide (dry) ice and water ice and will disappear in a few months when spring arrives.
Listen to the festive sounds of space with new NASA sonification
This festive NASA Hubble Space Telescope image resembles a holiday wreath made of sparkling lights. The bright southern hemisphere star RS Puppis, at the center of the image, is swaddled in a gossamer cocoon of reflective dust illuminated by the glittering star. The super star is ten times more massive than our Sun and 200 times larger.
NASA shares Orion moon video on anniversary of iconic Earthrise image
As Earthrise as seen from the Orion spacecraft in 2022.
These missions are heading to the moon in 2023
NASA's Orion spacecraft as it flies by the moon.