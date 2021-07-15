  1. News

Watch NASA’s gorgeous Jupiter flyby with Vangelis soundtrack

By

NASA has released a gorgeous video showing a flyby of Jupiter set to a Vangelis soundtrack.

The footage uses images captured last month by NASA’s Juno satellite. The beautiful sequence begins with a flyby of ice-encrusted Ganymede — one of Jupiter’s many moons and the largest in our solar system — before moving on to Jupiter.

The images of Ganymede were captured during Juno’s closest flyby of the moon in more than two decades. Less than a day later, the spacecraft made its 34th flyby of Jupiter since reaching the planet in 2016, “racing over its roiling atmosphere from pole to pole in less than three hours,” NASA said.

The video above was actually constructed using pictures captured by the spacecraft’s JunoCam imager, allowing the creators to produce what NASA describes as a “starship captain” point of view of each flyby.

The space agency explains that to create the animation, Juno’s images were “orthographically projected onto a digital sphere, and synthetic frames were added between actual images to make the motion appear smoother and provide views of approach and departure for both Ganymede and Jupiter.”

We’re sure you’ll agree, the result is absolutely stunning.

Scott Bolton, principal investigator for Juno at the Southwest Research Institute, certainly thinks so, saying the video “shows just how beautiful deep space exploration can be.”

Bolton said the animation lets space fans “imagine exploring our solar system firsthand by seeing what it would be like to be orbiting Jupiter and flying past one of its icy moons.”

He added, “Today, as we approach the exciting prospect of humans being able to visit space in orbit around Earth, this propels our imagination decades into the future when humans will be visiting the alien worlds in our solar system.”

In January NASA extended Juno’s mission to September 2025, giving it more time to explore its surroundings some 390 million miles (about 630 million km) from Earth. The spacecraft’s next adventure of note is scheduled for 2022 when it will fly past Europa, another of Jupiter’s moons.

If you enjoyed the flyby of Ganymede and Jupiter, then we recommend you also check out this beautiful piece by space enthusiast Seán Doran showing a flyover of Earth’s moon.

Editors' Recommendations

WhatsApp is fixing one of its most annoying features

WhatsApp multi-device support image laptop, display, tablet

Leaker estimates Intel Alder Lake i9-12900K can outperform AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Promotional image of an Intel Core processor.

AT&T’s 5G+ promises better and faster connectivity at U.S. airports

AT&T 5G panel discussion

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Active leak on Amazon

samsung galaxy watch 3 best android smartwatch late 2020 activity

Everything we expect to see from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked in August

Samsung Galaxy Fold Announcement | Samsung Unpacked

How collaborative apps are transforming Teams into something entirely new

microsoft teams new features for coronavirus digital trends

Battlefield 2042 update confirms crossplay, specialist details and more

Battlefield 2042 fighter jets and lightning.

New Razer Blade 17 removes the Pro name, adds improved graphics performance

razer blade 17 update 1080p webcam core i9 key visual 1

Microsoft brings Windows to the cloud with Windows 365 Cloud PC

Cloud PC in Windows 365 open side by side in a web browser.

Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg helps Amazon launch Echo Dot concepts

amazon launches new fashion forward echo dot concepts midnight kiss 3

Apple to dramatically boost iPhone 13 production, report says

apple prueba iphone12pro pacific blue 10132020 full bleed

Your future United flight could be on this electric airplane

An illustration of Heart Aerospace's planned electric aircraft.

How NASA’s Mars helicopter is already helping out Perseverance rover

when will nasas ingenuity helicopter make first mars flight landing nasa