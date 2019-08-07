News

White House invites tech companies to discuss online extremism after shootings

Allison Matyus
By

The White House has invited major tech companies to discuss the threat of violent extremism on online platforms on Friday, coming in the wake of two mass shootings over the weekend that left more than 30 people dead.

Judd Deere, a White House spokesman, told the Washington Post that the gathering would include “senior administration officials along with representatives of a range of companies.” He did not say which tech companies received an invitation. 

The effort to curb violent threats of extremism comes after mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. The El Paso shooter posted a racist manifesto against Hispanic immigrants online just minutes before he began shooting inside a Walmart. 

President Donald Trump responded to the shootings on Monday during a press conference and said pointed to social media as a possibility to “detect mass shooters before they strike.” 

“I am directing the Department of Justice to work in partnership with local state and federal agencies, as well as social media companies, to develop tools that can detect mass shooters before they strike,” he said. 

The President’s hope in using social media to predict mass shootings before they happen is a grey area, since platforms like Facebook and Twitter would have to sift through the personal data of billions of users in order to find any real threats. Even then, there’s a difference between someone posting a concrete violent threat and algorithms identifying any users who could possibly be a future shooter.

Companies like Facebook and Twitter are continually updating their platforms to curb hate speech and violence. Facebook banned white nationalism content in the spring, and Twitter banned hate speech against religious groups last month. 

Still, that doesn’t stop hate speech or violence from reaching the darker areas of the web, like the image board 8chan, which has been linked to the posting of the El Paso shooter’s “manifesto.” Many service providers for 8chan, including Cloudfare, have announced that they will no longer host the site. The New York Times called the site a “megaphone for mass shooters,” since at least three mass shooters this year have announced themselves on 8chan. 

Digital Trends reached out to Facebook and Google for comment and to see if they have been invited to the White House meeting, but we have not yet received a response. A Twitter spokesperson told Digital Trends declined to comment on the potential meeting.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Disney+: Here's what we know so far about the upcoming streaming service
Up Next

The biggest changes and additions coming to FIFA 20 this year
8chan shutdown mass shooting el paso strong getty feat
Opinion

Getting rid of 8chan won’t solve America’s mass shooting problem

Following mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, many are calling for the closure of image-sharing website 8chan. Here's why. And why, unfortunately, that wouldn't solve the problem.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Dayton Mass Shooting
News

Can social media predict mass shootings before they happen?

In the wake of two mass shootings over the weekend that left more than 30 people dead, President Donald Trump called on social media companies to “detect mass shooters before they strike.” Can they actually do that?
Posted By Mathew Katz
How to Watch Trump State of the Union
Gaming

President Trump wants a crackdown on violent games. What does that mean?

President Trump has condemned violent video games, giving them partial blame for the mass shootings that have become commonplace in the United States. Will that change the games you can buy and play in the United States?
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best movies on netflix a silent voice
Movies & TV

Who needs sunshine? Stay inside and watch the best movies on Netflix instead

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, witty humor, or anything else.
Posted By Will Nicol
disney plus streaming service news tv home window edit jpg
Movies & TV

Disney+: Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming streaming service

Disney is bringing the full weight of its massive content library to its own streaming service in 2019. How will Disney+ compare to Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime? Here's what we know so far.
Posted By Chris Gates
spacex launches a twice flown rocket to deploy one massive satellite amos 17 launch august 2019
Emerging Tech

SpaceX launches a twice-flown rocket to deploy one massive satellite

SpaceX successfully deployed a communications satellite for Israeli firm Spacecom on Tuesday. The successful mission came three years after the loss of a $200 million Spacecom satellite in a SpaceX Falcon 9 launchpad explosion.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
google images new side panel makes it a lot easier to use august 2019
Computing

Google Images’ new side panel makes it a whole lot easier to use

Google Images has launched a new side panel for desktop that keeps a selected image in place when you scroll up and down. The new feature makes it a whole lot easier to compare images while conducting a search.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
rocket lab wants to reuse its boosters by catching them with a helicopter
Emerging Tech

Rocket Lab wants to reuse its boosters by catching them with a helicopter

Small-satellite launcher Rocket Lab wants to follow in SpaceX's footsteps by creating a reusable rocket system. But whereas SpaceX brings its booster back in a controlled landing, Rocket Lab has an altogether different plan ...
Posted By Trevor Mogg
samsung exynos 9825 news
Mobile

Samsung’s powerful Exynos 9825 chip breaks cover ahead of Galaxy Note 10 launch

Samsung has announced the Exynos 9825 processor, just hours before the launch of the Galaxy Note 10, suggesting the new powerhouse chip will be inside at least some of the new smartphones.
Posted By Andy Boxall
audi shows e tron scooter four wheeled electric skateboard concept combines with
Cars

Audi places its smallest model where escooters and skateboards intersect

Audi developed a vehicle that blurs the line between escooters and skateboards. Its E-Tron Scooter is an electric skateboard that's shaped like a longboard and fitted with a scooter-like handlebar. It has 12.5 miles of range.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Volkswagen Passat
Cars

For 2020, Volkswagen shuffles trim levels and adds tech across the board

Volkswagen is focusing on tech as it updates its full range of models for the 2020 model year. From the Jetta to the Arteon, all of the firm's cars benefit from a new infotainment system, and most receive standard electronic driving aids.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 karma revero gt 3d audio system details
Cars

The Karma Revero plug-in hybrid’s audio system took more than 2 years to design

German audio company Sennheiser created a 3D surround sound system for the 2020 Karma Revero GT plug-in hybrid. But it took a long time for engineers to get it right, according to the company.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
samsung galaxy unpacked 28622785752 1f940b3483 o
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2019 Complete Coverage

Samsung's second and final Galaxy Unpacked 2019 is going to be just as big of a deal as the first one because we're going to see refinements that go further than the Galaxy S10. The upcoming Galaxy Note 10 needs to differentiate itself, and…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Samsung Unpacked New York City Galaxy Watch
Mobile

Samsung might unveil a new Galaxy Book laptop at Galaxy Unpacked on August 7

Galaxy Unpacked is Samsung's major event for big reveals, and this year's August event is going to be no different. From the Galaxy Note 10, to further information on the Galaxy Fold, here's everything to expect.
Posted By Mark Jansen