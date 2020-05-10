  1. News

World Health Organization to launch coronavirus symptom-checking app

By

The World Health Organization (WHO) will soon be launching its own app for people to check their coronavirus symptoms, as reported by Reuters. The purpose is to provide information to people in countries that do not have the resources to create their own apps.

The app will ask users about their symptoms and offer an assessment of whether or not they may have coronavirus. It will also offer information on how to get tested which reflects local information for the user’s location.

As well as helping people to assess their own symptoms, the app may include contract tracing features. The WHO is reportedly considering whether or not to implement Bluetooth-based contact tracing, a technology for tracking which other people someone has come into contact with. An opt-in contact tracing system is currently being developed by Apple and Google, and contact tracing is already being used in parts of California and Utah, although it has proven controversial because of concerns about privacy.

Making it accessible

The WHO intends to release the app to the public, presumably on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. However, it will also make the code for the app available to world governments, so that they can take the app and adjust it to meet their own needs. It is expected to be useful in countries in Africa, where coronavirus cases are rising and not all governments have the resources to create their own apps.

The app will also be open source and made available on GitHub, so anyone can examine the code and create their own version of the app.

In addition to the app, the WHO also delivers information via WhatsApp and text messages for users who do not have access to the internet.

This app will join similar symptom checking apps and websites such as those by the Centers for Disease Control and Apple, and digital assistants including Amazon Alexa and Apple’s Siri which can give users advice on what to do if they think they have coronavirus symptoms.

For the latest updates on the novel coronavirus outbreak, visit the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 page.

Editors' Recommendations

Android vs. iOS: Which smartphone platform is the best?

android vs ios v cameras feat

FDA authorizes at-home coronavirus test that uses your spit

Rutgers Spectrum Coronavirus Saliva Test.

Coronavirus antibody tests aren’t created equal. Here’s what you need to know

Researcher in Lab with Blood Sample Test

Etsy’s monthly sales doubled in April thanks mainly to one item

etsy to offset carbon emissions from deliveries

Ring’s updated video doorbell is boring without its new solar charger

new-ring-video-doorbell

The IRS sent stimulus checks to dead people. Now it wants that money back

IRS Logo

Google is tired of employees expensing their lunches while working from home

Spotify, Venmo, and other iOS apps went down because of a Facebook SDK

Tesla reportedly planning to restart U.S. car plant amid lockdown

Tile is coming to future Intel devices, so you’ll never lose your laptop again

Want a ThinkPad with AMD inside? Ryzen 4000 chips give you more options

lenovo thinkpad e t x l amd ryzen 4000 pro e15 2020

Verizon 5G rollout: Everything you need to know

Verizon storefront

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is an even bigger hit than you thought

animal crossing new horizons kicks

Into the Spider-Verse almost had a Holland-Garfield-Maguire crossover

Senior Amazon engineer pushes back against ‘chickenshit’ comments