Digital Trends
News

Tesla hasn’t made a pickup, so YouTuber Simone Giertz made one out of a Model 3

Allison Matyus
By

There’s a new Tesla model in town (sort of). Sick of waiting for Tesla to release an electric pickup truck, YouTuber Simone Giertz decided to make her own — post a fake commercial for it on YouTube.

The commercial may be fake, but Giertz really did turn her Tesla Model 3 into a pickup truck. She calls a “Truckla” and the half-hour video of her making it already had more than 658,000 views on YouTube as of Tuesday evening.

“Bottom line is, I really want an electric pickup truck and more specifically, I want a Tesla pickup,” Giertz said in the video. “Elon Musk: this is me challenging you to make the world’s first functional Tesla pickup truck.”

Giertz removed the top of the back half of the car in order to make the truck bed. With the help of  mechanics and car-modifying experts, Giertz was able to add a roof rack, HELLA driving lamps and a rear window from a GMC Canyon to transform the sedan into a functional truck.

While the truck is roadworthy, Giertz says she still needs to waterproof it, finish the interior, complete some of the body work, put in bedliner, repaint it, and install a lift kit. 

Giertz’s commercial for the Truckla has a lot of fun with the idea of an electric pickup truck. Embracing the tropes of your average western-themed truck commercial,

“The power is in your hands to take charge,” says a narrator as Giertz, wearing a cowboy hat, swings a Tesla charging cord like a lasso.

Truckla isn’t a completely far-out idea: Elon Musk has hinted at a Tesla pickup as recently as March of this year. The company also introduced a Tesla semi-truck prototype back in 2017, which is supposedly said to be ready for the market this year. A battery-operated pickup by Tesla’s competitor, Rivian, debuted at the LA Auto Show last November as the R1T. 

The automotive industry is gearing for an electric revolution, as brands like Bentley promise all electric models by 2023, and others like Mazda, Toyota and Porsche following suit with plans to add electric vehicles to their model lineups. 

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
genie food maker launch 2019 cover
Smart Home

Food wish fulfilled? Genie launches next-gen pod-based cooking system

Microwaves were innovative and Keurig coffee pods are handy, but a new cooking system called Genie promises to create healthy, tasty, and affordable meals in just 3 minutes using a chef's process.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Ghostbusters
Movies & TV

We got one! Ghostbusters 3 brings back another original cast member

The upcoming film Ghostbusters 3 will not only continue the franchise that began with the 1984 movie; it will also bring back some members of the original cast. The film is scheduled to hit theaters in July 2020.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Sony Xperia 1 review
Mobile

Rumors say Sony is making an Xperia phone with a six-lens rear camera

How many camera lenses is too many? In the current market, we've seen phones with one, two, three, and even five lenses -- and now rumors are currently saying Sony is planning an Xperia smartphone with six lenses.
Posted By Mark Jansen
LG V40 ThinQ Review
Mobile

The LG V50 ThinQ will be available from Verizon starting on June 20

LG has a habit of releasing too many phones. Following on the heels of the V40 ThinQ, the company has now unveiled the LG V50 ThinQ. There's 5G support, as well as an accessory that turns it into a foldable phone.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
PS5 rumored more powerful than Xbox Project Scarlett Halo Infinite launch 2020
Gaming

PS5 rumored to be more powerful than Xbox’s Project Scarlett

A rumor claiming that the PlayStation 5 will be more powerful than Xbox's Project Scarlett surfaced before the official reveal at the Xbox E3 2019 briefing. Now that we have more information, let's compare the two systems.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
yamaha yas 209 109 news hero image
Home Theater

Forget the remote: Yamaha offers two new affordable, Alexa-enabled soundbars

Yamaha announced two new soundbars aimed at fans of Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. The affordable new soundbars are both designed to provide viewers with great sound at an affordable price, with built-in Alexa voice control.
Posted By Parker Hall
google calendar is down
Computing

Google Calendar is back online. Here’s the latest on the outage

Google Calendar is down, and that means that instead of a day packed with back-to-back meetings and timely reminders, users are instead being treated to an error message. Here's the latest on the worldwide outage.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Microsoft Office key
Computing

Microsoft wants to put an ad for Office right on your keyboard

Microsoft could be adding a dedicated Office key to Windows keyboards in the future. Screenshots of a survey sent out regarding the key have surfaced and leave us wondering why Microsoft would want to add such a key?
Posted By Anita George
magnet sets dc world record lbc3 horizontal
Emerging Tech

A tiny magnet accomplishes enormous feat, sets a new world record

A magnet housed in the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory has set a record for the strongest continuous DC magnetic field ever recorded. Here's why that matters to our future.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
youtube to remove more hateful and supremacist content going forward logo phone
News

Brush up on your makeup skills with YouTube’s new augmented reality feature

YouTube will soon let users try on makeup while watching popular makeup tutorials through augmented reality. Viewers will be able to actually try on the makeup products the online tutorials are showcasing and promoting. 
Posted By Allison Matyus
t mobile sprint merger feature
Mobile

T-Mobile and Sprint may sell $6 billion in assets to win merger approval

T-Mobile and Sprint are getting closer to merging. After a few failed attempts, the two companies announced their merger at the start of 2018. The new T-Mobile could be better positioned to take on the likes of Verizon and AT&T.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Google Stadia controller individual purchase available now
Gaming

You can buy a Google Stadia controller now, but it won’t grant you access to play

The Google Stadia controller is now available for purchase separate from the Founder's bundle, but that's not all you'll need to play in 2019. Grab it if you want to play with a friend or if you receive one of the Pro buddy passes.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Hulu logo
Movies & TV

Hulu chief says Disney is about to give it a serious original content boost

Hulu announced today that more original programming is slated to appear on the streaming service. This comes on the heels of Disney acquiring Hulu from Comcast last month. 
Posted By Allison Matyus
dainese smart jacket garment airbag breaks new ground so you wont get broken dair worn under 3
Cars

Dainese Smart Jacket vest airbag breaks new ground so you won’t get broken

Regardless of the type of motorcycle you ride, your body is in jeopardy when you travel. When you share the road with cars and trucks, personal protection is a concern, and Dainese just launched the Smart Jacket, a new airbag vest, to help.
Posted By Bruce Brown