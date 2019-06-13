Share

Airbnb created a non-traditional place to rest your head — but the platform’s latest launch could have you sleeping on the side of a cliff, camping out while hunting for Sasquatch, in a tent in Kenya with wildlife biologists, at an Amish farm, or in 18 different countries over the span of 180 days (for just $5,000).

Airbnb’s latest experiment is Airbnb Adventures, an expansion of Airbnb Experiences that blends lodging, meals, and activities in a first for the company.

Launching Thursday with more than 200 different Adventure options, the program gives travelers the chance to book more than just a place to stay. Led by local experts, the trips offer what Airbnb calls “bucket list worthy experiences” over the course of several days, often in off-the-beaten-path locations.

Headlining the new list of different Adventure options is an Around the World in 80 Days, a limited trip across six continents and 18 countries. While most Adventures do not include flights, the cost of the trip includes travel between the destinations, ranging from flights, boats, helicopters, and a hot air balloon. (Airfare to London is not included). The trip uses more than 50 local hosts, with planning by MT Sobek. The Adventure costs $5,000 per person, with the proceeds going to the Malala Fund organization.

Travelers don’t need to set aside $5,000 and 12 weeks to join an Adventure — the average price of a three-day trip is $588, Airbnb says. The most affordable options are overnight trips that start at $79. The trips, which are run in small groups of up to 12 people, range in interest from outdoor adventures to experiences for foodies, music fans, and more.

With more than 200 trips available at launch, the options range from tracking lions with a wildlife biologist in Kenya to taking a paranormal tour in Utah and Nevada. Cliffside camping, searching for Bigfoot in the Olympic National Park, embarking on a culinary kayak trip and camping with live music are also on the list of trips available to book beginning today.

The Adventures are arranged by hosts, who control the itinerary, prices, accommodations and other aspects of each trip. Depending on the trip, hosts range from biologists, tour groups, explorers and others.

Airbnb says that more Adventures will be added before the end of the year. As part of the launch, travelers can also get $200 off a GoPro HERO7 Black Adventure Kit, good through the end of the year.