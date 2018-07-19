Digital Trends
Outdoors

The AllTrails app gets even better, adding more details in new map layer

Kraig Becker
By
alltrails map layer update app 1

AllTrails (iOS/Android) has been a popular smartphone app among hikers, trail runners, and mountain bikers for some time now and has even earned a spot on our list of the best hiking apps. With its online community consisting of more than 8 million users, the AllTrails app and website offer crowdsourced info on more than 50,000 trails, including reviews, photos, and first-hand reports on current conditions. But a recent update to the app promises to deliver some nice improvements designed to make it even more valuable to outdoor enthusiasts.

The latest version of the AllTrails app includes a new map layer that the company says was rebuilt from the ground up to provide the best possible trail map its users have ever seen. Among the improvements are better labeling of local, state, and national parks, with the borders of those parks clearly visible on the maps themselves. This new design element was implemented to make it easier for hikers to find new places to explore, both at home and while traveling. Using their phone’s built-in GPS capabilities, users simply open the app and see which parks are nearby their current location.

But that isn’t the only improvement that outdoor athletes will find after updating the app. AllTrails says that its cartographers have completely redesigned the maps that it uses in an effort to improve legibility. These subtle, but important, tweaks reportedly make the maps easier to use, conveying a better sense of the space that the user is currently exploring. If that wasn’t enough, the app now includes more points of interests too, with campsites, restrooms, public parking, drinking water, picnic areas, and other important items now being added to the mix.

alltrails map layer update app 2

These improvements have been automatically added to the AllTrails app, which is free to users. The service also offers a premium tier for those willing to pay for some additional features. AllTrails Pro users gain the ability to download maps for offline use while customizing their routes with waypoints and personal notes. For $2.50 per month (or a $100 lifetime subscription), Pro users can also print maps, receive real-time weather alerts, and removes ads from within the app.

Don't Miss

Spotify vs. Pandora: Which music streaming service is better for you?
Tentsile Universe
Outdoors

Sleep anywhere with this tent designed to conquer land, sea, and air

The Tentsile Universe is a new tent designed to bring versatility to the campsite. It can be set up like a traditional model and accommodate five campers, suspended from a tree, or converted into a floating raft.
Posted By Kraig Becker
lyft bike scooter sharing adds and
Cars

Lyft wants to partner with cities to add bike and scooter sharing

Lyft announced a multi-mode transportation plan to bring bike and scooter sharing to cities. To kick off the new initiative Lyft will invest $1 million to help nonprofits establish income eligible transportation programs.
Posted By Bruce Brown
algorithm designing bike speed record gettyimages 173175649
Emerging Tech

Man vs. machine: An A.I. algorithm attempts to break a world speed record

A new machine learning algorithm created at Switzerland’s EPFL is being used to design what its creators hope is the world's fastest bicycle. It will attempt a world record later this year.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
vollebak graphene jacket 1
Outdoors

‘Part coat, part science experiment,’ a jacket made of graphene is on the way

Outdoor performance apparel manufacturer Vollebak announced it will release a jacket made from graphene later this summer, marking one of the first times the material has been used in clothing.
Posted By Kraig Becker
moonlight camping app
Outdoors

Dirt-cheap camping gear that’s actually worth spending your money on

Buying new camping gear can get very expensive, but these products offer great performance without breaking the bank, proving that you don't need to buy name brand equipment to have a good time in the backcountry.
Posted By Kraig Becker
Skagen Falster review
Wearables

The best Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals (updated)

Amazon Prime Day is upon us, and that means deals, deals, deals. We've been scouring through endless pages on Amazon looking for the best, and we've rounded up a good list of smartwatch deals if you're looking for one.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Trek Project One Icon
Outdoors

Trek now lets you build your bike, right down to the paint job

Trek takes bike customization to a new level with Project One Icon, a new option that allows cyclists to select a bike model and customize every part of it, including selecting a paint job that matches their style.
Posted By Kraig Becker
awesome tech you cant buy yet duo laptop monitor feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Laptop screen extenders and self-healing tents

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle