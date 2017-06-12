Going places in luxury and style? Aston Martin and Hogan have your sneakers

Why it matters to you Now you can wear Aston Martin-branded sneakers while you save up for your DB11.

Aston Martin just made another fast start in an industry only tangentially connected to luxury motorcars. The famed racing and sports car company partnered with luxury leather goods and footwear innovator Hogan in the launch of a limited edition of 3,000 pairs of luxury sneakers.

This isn’t Aston Martin’s first lap around the branding partnership track. James Bond’s favorite car company started selling a variety of luxury goods ranging from baby strollers and eyeglasses online and in the company’s physical store in London’s Mayfair district in 2016. Also last year, the company also introduced the AM37 powerboat built by Quintessence Yachts. Most recently Aston Martin announced signing the New England Patriots’ Tom Brady as a brand partner.

The new Aston Martin x Hogan sneaker was launched on Sunday during London Fashion Week. There will be four exclusive color combinations for the luxury treads, all based on a Hogan design named “Olympia.” The colors are brown and gray, blue, green, and black and gray.

The sneakers’ uppers are constructed of nubuck with nylon mesh inserts. The tongue is made from the same kestrel tan leather used in Aston Martin cars. The leather has pinched seam detailing and Aston Martin wings are stamped just above the laces. The Hogan “H” monogram is done in suede on the sides of the sneakers.

It will be interesting to see if the new partnership continues with additional releases. Hogan general manager Sergio Azzolari indicates it could happen. “Hogan’s attention to detail and passion for beautiful products, and Aston Martin’s beautiful craftsmanship made this project a natural fit,” Azzolari said. “It was a pleasure for us to collaborate on a shoe that reflects the attention to detailing in Aston Martin sports cars.”

The Aston Martin x Hogan shoes will be available starting in late June at Hogan stores, at Aston Martin’s Dover Street store in London, and on Hogan’s online store. The sneakers are already listed on the Hogan website, marked “Sold Out” and priced at $545. Hopefully, the sold out indicators are placeholders prior to availability. If you want a pair, you’ll want to act fast when they appear, especially for the brown and gray version.