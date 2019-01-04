Digital Trends
Outdoors

Artificial intelligence helps Callaway shape a better golf club

Kraig Becker
By
1 of 6
Callaway Golf Epic Flash
Callaway Golf Epic Flash
Callaway Golf Epic Flash
Callaway Golf Epic Flash
Callaway Golf Epic Flash
Callaway Golf Epic Flash

If you’re a golfer looking to take your game to the next level in 2019, we have some very good news for you. On Friday, January 4, the Callaway Golf Company announced a new driver and a set of fairway woods that it says will provide dramatically improved ball speeds that translates to longer distances on the course. But perhaps even more intriguing is how these new clubs were designed, with artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Typically, when Callaway’s research and development team — headquartered in Carlsbad, California — sets out to create a new club its engineers come up with a new design based on their years of experience and an arduous testing process. That process usually involves creating a prototype of the new design and testing it out both in real-world conditions and using a custom-built in-house computer simulation. This helps the team to refine its initial design to get the highest level of performance from the product before putting it into production.

When Callaway set out to create its latest generation of drivers and fairway woods, however, it took a radically different approach. Instead of having human engineers create a new design, the company built an artificial intelligence system that could handle the job instead. That A.I. was integrated with the simulation software that Callaway has been using for years, allowing it to make subtle changes to see how those impacted performance and learn from the outcome. This way, the machine created more than 15,000 virtual iterations of the club head, where Callaway’s engineers usually only produced eight to 10 versions of their own designs.

Recently, we had the chance to sit down with Alan Hocknell, Callaway’s head of research and development, who gave us some insights into the process. Hocknell says that after years of designing new golf clubs and getting only incremental improvements, his team wondered if there was another way to build a better club. “We started to wonder if our engineers were getting in the way of the design processes due to our own preconceived notions,” Hocknell told Digital Trends. “Then we thought, is it possible to teach a computer to design the club instead?”

When the project began a few years back, the idea of teaching a computer to learn from its mistakes seemed like a monumental challenge. But over time, and as machine learning became more of an accepted practice, Hocknell and his team began to realize they were on to something. Still, when the A.I. produced its first design, the Callaway engineers weren’t sure what to make of it.

Callaway Golf Epic Flash

“The initial designs of the club head was unlike anything we’d ever seen before,” Hocknell said. “They were a bit concerning at first.”

But rather than just dismissing the A.I.’s work, Callaway’s design team decided to run it through the simulator to see what would happen. The results were surprising, even for engineers who have been working in the golf industry for years. While the new club didn’t look like anything they would have dreamed up on their own, the results in the simulator were surprising. Better still, real-world testing with prototype clubs confirmed the tests.

Dubbed the Epic Flash Driver and the Epic Flash Fairway Woods, the new clubs are capable of increasing ball speed by as much as three to five miles per hour. That may not seem like much, but in the hands of a skilled golfer, that is a considerable improvement. Hocknell said that translates to five to 10 more yards of distance on a given shot, which can completely change the strategy used off the tee or when approaching the hole. Those results come without any adjustments to a golfer’s swing or stance, and since the new clubs meet all PGA standards, professional players will be able to begin using the clubs on tour soon.

Callaway’s pro athletes have already been testing the Epic Flash Driver and Fairway Woods, but the rest of us will have to wait a few weeks to get our hands on them. The new clubs are expected to arrive in stores on February 1 with the drivers priced at $529 and the woods coming in at $299.

Don't Miss

CES 2019: Tech trends to watch for at the consumer electronics show
Up Next

The best Pixel 3 XL cases and covers
no volcano selfies are not a good idea hawaii volcanoes national park nps janice wei
Social Media

No, ‘volcano selfies’ are not a good idea (especially during eruptions)

A report from the Royal Geographical Society notes how more and more people are traveling around the world to erupting volcanoes in a bid to snap dramatic shots for their social media followers. But it's not always a great idea.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best treadmills 61k1n36tz0l
Smart Home

Tired of running outdoors? Check out the best treadmills of 2018

Running can burn up to 900 calories per hour, melting away fat and strengthening your muscles.  Compared to running outdoors, you're safer staying indoors on a cushioned track. We've rounded up the best treadmills on the market
Posted By Gia Liu
polar releases vantage m and v fitness wearables vignette feat
Wearables

Polar Vantage V and M fitness watches: Everything you need to know

Polar launched its latest lineup of devices. Known as the Polar Vantage V and the Polar Vantage M, both provide a new optical heart rate sensor, additional tracking metrics, and more.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Outdoors

Rough it in absolute comfort with the best sleeping pads available

Shopping for a sleeping pad for your next backpacking trip? Don't buy something that feels like a cold slab of stone. Narrow your selection with our carefully selected list of the best sleeping pads available.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS watch
Deals

The discounted Garmin Forerunner 35 is a great Fitbit Versa alternative

This GPS watch was made for the sole purpose of fitness tracking. Whether you're running, biking, swimming, or walking, the Forerunner 35 is able to give you key metrics to aid you in your quest for a healthier you.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
google fit tips recommendations header
Mobile

Google Fit wants to help you remember your New Year’s resolutions

Indulge over the holiday season? Of course you did. Want to kick off the New Year with an incentive to get fit? No, not really? But just in case you do, the Google Fit app has a challenge lined up to help you get back in shape.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
awesome tech you cant buy yet kistler jacket feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Aerogel jackets, powdered crickets, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
best heated outdoor gear 8k flexwarm jacket women
Outdoors

These surprisingly affordable heated jackets will keep you toasty all winter

These are the best heated jackets for keeping us warm and comfortable in the colder temperatures of winter, providing a surprisingly cosy experience powered only by a lightweight rechargeable USB battery pack.
Posted By Kraig Becker
Outdoors

Take on the forces of nature with one of the best backpacking tents you can buy

Whether you're headed out for the weekend or a thru-hike, these are the best backpacking tents you can buy. A proper backpacking tent allows you to stay comfortable and cozy on beautiful days or when the forces of nature seem to be…
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
outdoor industry aerogel oros explorer quater zip
News

Born in NASA labs, Aerogel insulation is finally making it to your wardrobe

The warmest insulator known to man is Aerogel, which has begun finding its way into outdoor gear at long last, delivering on the promise of lightweight and thin products that perform well in cold conditions.
Posted By Kraig Becker
stm myth backpack product impressions 18l review
Computing

The STM Myth backpack got us stopped by airport security — for compliments

Backpacks are usually selected for the storage capacity or protective capability. The STM Myth does all that, but manages to do so with a style that few others can match. Here's what it's like.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Outdoors

Stay connected to your crew in the backcountry with one of the top walkie-talkies

Walkie-talkies remain one of the best methods for communicating in the backcountry, offering solid battery life, good range, and reliable technology built for use in the outdoors. Here are the best walkie-talkies available.
Posted By Kraig Becker, Kelly Hodgkins
Smart Home

12 cool houseboats that will set your imagination adrift

From artificial lakes in eastern Germany to ports in Portland, Oregon, here are 12 houseboats that are as stunning as they are downright extravagant. They might just want to make you give up your landlubbing ways.
Posted By Will Nicol, Nick Hastings
garmin fitness trackers sport watches fenix 5 lifestyle
Wearables

The ultimate guide to Garmin’s fitness trackers and smartwatches

Garmin jumped into the GPS smartwatch and fitness tracker market five years ago and has built a portfolio of devices that rivals competitor Fitbit. Here's your guide to the latest and greatest fitness devices that Garmin has to offer.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins