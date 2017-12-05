The Coros Omni smart helmet makes cycling while listening to tunes safer

In 2016, Coros Wearables successfully launched the Linx smart helmet, bringing a number of technologies that help cyclists to stay safer on the road. Chief among the innovations was bone conduction audio, which allows riders to listen to music, take phone calls, and receive navigation cues without having to wear earbuds. This not only helps riders to stay more aware of the environment around them but allows them to continue to focus on the road, too. Now, the company is ready to release its follow-up product, which takes the existing formula and improves on it in some key ways.

On Monday, December 4, the new Coros Omni smart helmet launched on Indiegogo and brings an updated design along with it. The helmet is lighter and more streamlined than the Linx and offers 18 airflow vents to help keep the rider more comfortable. The Omni also comes with a detachable visor that makes it suitable for both road cycling and mountain biking, and it features LED lighting along the sides and back that can be adjusted for improved visibility on rides during the day or at night.

Like its predecessor, the Omni also includes bone conduction audio technology that allows the wearer to safely listen to music, make phone calls, communicate with other riders, or receive directions without the need to wear headphones. This feature works surprisingly well, offering solid sound quality while still allowing the rider to hear all of the environmental sounds around him or her, too. An included remote control attaches to the handlebars, providing the ability to adjust volume, skip tracks, pause playback, or take calls without ever taking your hands off the handlebars.

As with any helmet, safety is the main concern, and Coros hasn’t let riders down in that area either. In addition to preventing head injuries in the event of a crash, the Omni’s LED lights provide enhanced visibility too. The smart helmet is even equipped with a special sensor that can detect a crash and automatically send a text to the rider’s emergency contact number sharing their location.

Coros added basic ride analytics to the Omni as well, giving it the ability to track distance, speed, and time. That data is compiled in a special app developed specifically for the helmet, although the information can also be shared with fitness apps like Strava or Map My Ride. The Omni app, which will be released for iOS and Android, also allows users to create custom routes, set up voice navigation, examine their GPS data, and more.

With the launch of the Indiegogo campaign, Coros is hoping to raise $50,000 to get the Omni into production. If successful, the devices hope to begin shipping in February and reach retail outlets sometime in the first quarter. The helmet is expected to sell for $200, although early-bird supporters can pre-order one for as little as $99. Find out more on the Omni’s official Indiegogo page.