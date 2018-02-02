Take on the coldest, wettest wintry trails in Danner’s new weatherized boots

Winter trekking is a popular pastime that requires the proper gear. Not having the right footwear can result in cold, wet feet and a miserable time out on the trail. Although there are many winter-specific hiking boots on the market, Danner has sought to go above and beyond with its new Weatherized Collection. It has integrated Primaloft insulation and Danner Dry waterproof protection into its new products to help ensure that your feet are kept toasty and dry during any winter excursion.

The Raptor 650 leads the way, mirroring the Explorer 650 but with integrated cold weather features including 400 grams of PrimaLoft insulation. The boot uppers are fleece-lined for warmth and comfort and constructed from durable wool and full-grain leather. The Raptor 650 boasts Danner Dry waterproof protection, which is guaranteed to keep your feet dry even in the harshest of winter conditions. The boots feature a Vibram SPE midsole for added durability, as opposed to fast-degrading EVA midsoles. The Vibram Escape outsole features Megagrip technology, which is ideal for maintaining traction on slippery, wet, and icy surfaces. The women’s version includes a touch of faux fur around the collar for added warmth and style.

The Weatherized Collection will also include the Mountain 600, an award-winning shoe now available in insulated versions for men and women. The Mountain 600 Insulated boasts 200 grams of PrimaLoft insulation, fleece lining, and Danner Dry waterproof protection. This boot offers the Vibram Fuga outsole with Megagrip and Vibram SPE midsole for added durability.

“Danner hiking boots are already known to perform exceptionally well in winter conditions, but the new Weatherized Collection introduces best-in-class PrimaLoft insulation for colder temps,” states Will Pennartz, senior marketing manager for Danner. “With the new Raptor 650 in particular, we wanted to add a bit more style to create one truly weatherproof, fully functional, go-to boot for winter conditions.”

The Raptor 650 will be available for men and women in two colors each and will retail for $240. The Mountain 600 Insulated will be offered in two colors for men and one color for women and will retail for $220.

Danner was founded in 1932 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, and has since relocated to Portland, Oregon.