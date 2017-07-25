Keep the music playing around the campsite with the EcoLantern

Why it matters to you By combing a high-powered lantern and speaker in one system, packing the EcoLantern makes the trip a little more convenient.

As many campers know, there are two important things that should never be left behind when people go camping: Lights and music. With the newly announced EcoLantern, outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy their favorite music long after the sun has set.

Developed by EcoXGear, the EcoLantern is built to survive the elements. Just like many modern phones, this lantern features an IP67 rating. This means it is fully protected from dust on land and can survive under one meter of static water for up to 30 minutes. Such a rating makes the EcoLantern perfect for listening to music while kayaking or canoeing, too.

Providing the music is a five-watt omnidirectional speaker with a passive subwoofer. Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity promises a range of up to 100 feet. For those who want to preserve their batteries, an AUX-in port is also available.

Other audio features include the ability to pair two units using EcoConnect for stereo sound. The lantern also features Voice Assistant integration, compatible with both Siri and Google Assistant.

While music has its importance at the campsite, lighting is the main draw here. Even at 10 inches tall, the EcoLantern produces 400 lumens of light and features four different lighting modes. These include bi-directional control, dimming, multicolor, and emergency flashing. Users can customize the lighting setup to be uniform or alter it to face a specific direction.

Keeping everything powered is a 5,000 mAH rechargeable battery. This big battery can be used to power the device for hours or charge most mobile devices multiple times using a USB Fast Charge system. If that was not enough, a built-in bottle opener in the base ensures the fun never stops.

EcoXGear is known for its rugged line of portable and waterproof electronics for the outdoor market, such as the EcoBoulder. This large, waterproof speaker is perfect for anyone looking to play loud music with their friends. Quality and ruggedness pour out of each product and the EcoLantern appears to be no exception.

The EcoLantern will be available in August for the price of $130. Anyone attending the Outdoor Retailer Summer Market is encouraged to check out the product in person.