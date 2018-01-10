Goal Zero adds Wi-Fi and mobile app compatibility to Yeti power stations

Digital Trends
At this week’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Goal Zero revealed upgraded versions of several of its popular portable chargers, including its Yeti power stations and its Sherpa battery packs. These new models retain the functionality of the original versions, while adding useful features that should make it easier for outdoor adventurers, overlanders, and travelers to keep their mobile devices charged while on the go.

Dubbed the Yeti 1400 Lithium v2 and Yeti 3000 Lithium v2, the two new units will make their debut in March and sell for $1,800 and $3,000, respectively. Both models will offer the same level of performance in terms of weight and power output as the current Yeti models, but will also ship with functioning Wi-Fi out of the box. Bluetooth connectivity is promised for later in the year, with both types of networking giving users the ability to connect directly to their Yeti power stations using an iOS or Android device. An upcoming Goal Zero app will give users the ability to check the current charge level, closely monitor the health of the batteries, and control the output of power.

Goal Zero Yetti v2

“The Goal Zero app and Yeti Lithium Portable Power Station v2s with built-in Wi-Fi makes portable power simple to manage and easily accessible,” Goal Zero’s general manager Bill Harmon said in a statement. “The ability to control outputs and check power levels is an additional layer of security and comfort to consumers who rely on undisrupted power for their essential needs.”

In addition to the upgraded Yeti power stations, the company also showed off two new versions of its Sherpa battery packs, both of which now include built-in charging cables. The Sherpa 15 Power Bank features a 3,800 mAh battery and comes with both Apple Lightning and standard micro USB cables. Meanwhile, the Sherpa 40 includes a 12,000 mAh battery and adds a USB-C cable to the mix.

The two new battery packs are also scheduled to start shipping in March. The Sherpa 15 will carry a $50 price tag, while the Sherpa 40 will sell for $80.

For more information, visit the Goal Zero website.

