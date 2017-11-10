The Snow White scooter is easily the coolest way to travel this winter

When it comes to cool ways to travel, there are few cooler than Gravity Scooters’ new Snow White snow scooter. And when we say “cool,” we mean that both literally and figuratively. Freshly launched on Kickstarter, the Snow White scooter is a glorious mix of regular scooter, snowboard, skis, and sleigh. It’s designed to work as both a stand-alone vehicle and also an add-on kit to augment some of the company’s existing non-snow products.

“We have created a snow kit that can be mounted on a mountain scooter of Gravity Scooters brand,” Judith Garcia, managing director of Gravity Scooter, told Digital Trends. “With our snow scooter, you can surf the mountains or you can practice mushing [by tying your dogs to it and using] it as if it were a sledge.”

(Please note: Garcia is talking about sled dogs like the Alaskan Husky, so don’t even think about trying to get your family’s Jack Russell Terrier to power your alpine commute to work.)

While we have not yet had the chance to try it out for ourselves, it certainly looks a whole lot of fun, and capable of reaching some impressive speeds, while still maintaining a good level of agility.

If you’re interested in getting your hands (and feet) on a Snow White snow scooter of your own, you can currently place a pre-order on Kickstarter, where its creators are attempting to raise 7,500 euros (around $8,750) to bring their creation to life. Unfortunately, right now they’ve only raised a small fraction of that — so if this particular project strikes a chord with you, pledge your support in the next 40 days.

Provided thaGravity Scooters is able to raise the intended funds, you can pre-order a complete Gravity Snow White unit for 750 euros ($875), although other lower price options are available if you’ve already got a scooter you want to modify with the necessary wooden board and foot straps. Shipping of the finished product is set to take place in January 2018.

Oh, and just while we’re here, we totally dig the G-funk soundtrack the company chose for its Kickstarter campaign video. Ice Cube would be proud.