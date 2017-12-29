Hompie’s versatile lantern is also a Bluetooth speaker and power bank

Let’s face it, many of the tech gadgets that we bring with us to the campsite are luxury items. That means if they’re going to take up precious cargo space in our backpacks it helps if they are multifunctional. That seems to be the whole point behind the Hompie 3-in-1 lantern, which delivers a range of useful features in a lightweight and compact package.

At its heart, the lantern is a bright light that can be used to illuminate a campsite or backyard, or used in emergency situations when power outages might occur. It features a 4.8-watt LED bulb with five different lamp modes, including three brightness settings, a strobe mode, and an SOS mode. On its highest setting, the lantern is capable of producing 200 lumens of light.

The second main function of Hompie’s 3-in-1 lantern is a built-in wireless speaker. The device features Bluetooth 4.2 technology for low power consumption and easy, stable connections with smartphones, tablets, and other Bluetooth-enabled gadgets. The small but powerful speaker can crank out tunes at the campsite, providing the perfect soundtrack for outdoor adventures.

The lantern and speaker are both powered by a 10,400mAh battery which is capable of providing light for up to 200 hours on the lamp’s lowest setting or independently keeping the speaker on for 92 hours before requiring a recharge. Hompie says that the battery is large enough to simultaneously run both the light and the speaker for up to 16 hours.

That same large battery provides the lantern’s third function as well. A built-in USB port allows the lamp to serve as a portable power bank, giving users the ability to recharge mobile devices on the go. It can recharge an iPhone as much as four times, although that will cut into the overall run time of the light and speaker.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a multifunctional lantern of this type, but it may be the first time we’ve found one that is this affordable. The Hompie 3-in-1 is less than $35, making it a reasonable option for campers, backpackers, and travelers who need a versatile light, charger, and speaker for their adventures.