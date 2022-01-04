Monster, the company that initially rose to prominence through its marketing of premium audio and video cables, then as the design and manufacturing force behind the launch of the hugely popular Beats by Dre line of headphones, is back at CES 2022 with a quartet of new products. First, there are two new true wireless earbuds, the $179 Monster DNA Fit and $149 Monster DNA Pro, plus two new Bluetooth speakers, the $179 Monster DNA One and $199 Monster DNA Max. All four products will be available at Walmart in the coming weeks and months.

But even though these products bear the Monster brand and the DNA label that Monster has used for its headphones in the past, technically speaking, they aren’t made by Monster. Instead, Monster has licensed its brand to Lifeworks Technology Group. Lifeworks also maintains a separate website for its Monster-branded products. Still, Lifeworks assures Digital Trends that these new DNA products were created with the full involvement of the product team at Monster, and that they meet the company’s standards for Monster products.

Monster DNA Fit, $179, available January 7

The DNA Fit are clearly aimed at folks who want a fully secure set of earbuds for working out — and at $179, they’re priced to undercut the similarly designed $249 Powerbeats Pro. They’ve got active noise cancellation (ANC) and offer IPX5 water resistance, which will easily withstand rain, sweat, and even a rinse under running water — two characteristics that the Powerbeats Pro lack.

They come in a fabric-wrapped, Qi-compatible wirelessly charging case, and have a very impressive nine hours of playing time per charge and a total of 24 hours when you include the case’s capacity. The earbuds come with a huge assortment of 12 sizes of silicone eartips, which should help most people get a secure and comfy fit.

The DNA Fit are also some of the first true wireless earbuds we’ve seen to ship with support for Qualcomm’s new aptX Lossless Bluetooth codec — a feature that requires a phone or other source device that also works with the lossless codec.

Monster DNA Pro, $149, available February 1

Monster isn’t doing itself many favors by naming a new set of true wireless earbuds with the same name as a previous set of its wireless headphones it sold in 2013, but that’s apparently not stopping it from moving forward with the DNA Pro name.

If the Monster DNA Fit are Monster’s answer to the Powerbeats Pro, then the DNA Pro is the company’s response to Apple’s AirPods Pro. They’re an ANC set of wireless earbuds with six hours of battery life (30 in total with the charging case), and they have an IPX5 rating for water resistance. Monster hasn’t released much more in the way of details, but we do know that the DNA Pro support wireless charging.

Monster DNA One, $179, available March 1

The Monster DNA One is a go-anywhere Bluetooth speaker with a 13-hour battery life and IP67 dust and water resistance, making it an ideal companion for both poolside and the beach.

It can charge wirelessly, as well as via its USB-C port, and has 12 watts of total power, which is considerable given its small size. Monster says it also has a feature called Monster Share, which lets you wirelessly pair the DNA One with up to 99 other speakers and up to two source devices, with no mobile app needed.

Monster DNA Max, $199, available March 1

The Monster DNA Max looks like Monster’s take on the rugged home portable speaker made popular by the Ultimate Ears Blast/Boom speakers. Like the DNA One, it combines a rugged IP67 rating with up to 20 hours of playing time. But the Max is slightly more powerful, with 26 watts of total power. It also delivers its audio in a 360-degree pattern.

The Max can recharge wirelessly and Monster includes a Qi-compatible charging mat, an 18-watt USB-C wall charger, and a braided six-foot USB-C cable for when you want to power up quickly. The USB-C port can be used to power up your other devices when the speaker isn’t using that port for its own charging needs. The Max also works with Monster Share so you can sync up a bunch of speakers at once.

Editors' Recommendations