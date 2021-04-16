  1. Deals

For a pair of headphone which look as good as they sound, you’ll definitely want to check out the offerings from Beats by Dre. Beats have a punchy, bassy sound profile and a range of colorful styles which makes them some of the most instantly recognizable headphones on the market.

The brand offers both over-the-ear and true wireless designs, and there’s a range of models available at different price points. However, Beats can be pricey. That’s why we’ve hunted through various headphone deals from different online retailers to find the best Beats headphone deals, so we can share with you the absolute best cheap Beats headphones available.

Today’s best cheap Beats headphone deals
Expires soon

Beats By Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro - Lava Red

$200 $250
With massive bass performance, nine hours of battery life, hands-free Siri access and plenty of sweat-resistance, these true wireless earbuds are the perfect workout companion.
Buy at Target
Expires soon

Powerbeats Pro

$200
For the gym-goer who can't stand the burden of wired headphones, the wireless, sweat-resistant Powerbeats Pro earphones are the ultimate fix, with 9 hours of battery, crisp sound, and no wires.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Beats Solo Pro

$229 $300
These high-end headphones have the latest noise-cancelling technology, an Apple H1 chip with extended Bluetooth range, a built-in microphone, and a banging sound.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones - Beats Pop Collection

$81
In a range of fun and funky colors, these earphones have hooks to keep them in place and quick connect feature for iPhones. They're perfect for commuting or taking out and about with you.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Beats Powerbeats 4 (2020) Wireless Earbuds

$119 $150
The latest version of the Powerbeats has an improved design, 15 hours of battery, huge wireless range, and hands-free Siri access -- all with that signature Beats sound.
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE
Expires soon

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$235 $353
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Beats Ep Wired On-Ear Headphones

$91 $130
These wired headphones give you some of the Beats experience but for a smaller price tag. They offer a comfortable fit, stylish design, and durable construction to handle life's knocks and bumps.
Buy at Amazon
WIRELESS HEADPHONE
Expires soon

Beats Solo 3 Wireless

$213 $225
There’s more to the Beats Solo 3 Wireless than just kick and punch — they’re small and nimble, so they can be folded up and dropped into a handbag, backpack, or maybe even a fanny pack.
Buy at Amazon
Refurbished
Expires soon

Powerbeats Pro (Refurbished)

$137 $250
Powerbeats Pros are super hard to get hold of, so if you're looking for a pair in vain you could consider picking up a refurbished pair for a steep discount.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones

$121 $200
Music enthusiasts will enjoy the Beats Solo 3, offering a 40-hour battery life and Fast Fuel technology, granting listeners 3 hours of playback when charged within 5 minutes.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Beats Powerbeats Pro - Glacier Blue

$210 $250
With water-resistance, wraparound hooks to keep them affixed during intense workouts, and a phenomenal nine-hour battery life, the Powerbeats Pro are a must-have for fitness fantatics.
Buy at Walmart
WIRED HEADPHONE
Expires soon

Beats EP

$100 $130
These iconic and trendy headphones are the most affordable Beats you can get, with a wired connection, fine-tuned acoustics, and lightweight design.
Buy at ABT

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

Beats Studio 3 Wireless
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

One of Beats’ most popular models is the Studio 3 wireless headphones, a solid set of noise-canceling headphones that blend new active noise canceling (ANC) technology with a recognizable look. The Studio 3s are comfortable to wear thanks to the considerable padding around the headband and the soft squishy ear cups, and the headphones are super easy to pair, especially if you use Apple products like an iPhone or iPad.

The Studio 3s aren’t as bassy as you might expect from Beats, which could be an advantage or a disadvantage depending on your point of view. If you’re more interested in clarity of sound and accuracy then you might appreciate the bass taking a back seat for once. But if you love a thumping bassline and you like what you’ve heard from other Beats headphones, you might be surprised at how modest the bass is here. Either way, though, these headphones are undeniably comfortable to wear, have solid noise canceling, and have a great battery life to keep you going all day.

Beats Solo3

Jaron Schneider / Digital Trends

If you want a pair of stylish headphones but your budget doesn’t quite stretch to the Studios 3s and you’re looking for cheap Beats headphones, then the Solo3s might be for you. They have similar wireless ease of use and strong battery life, and they also offer great compatibility with Apple products. They’re not quite as comfortable as the Studio 3s but they are equally stylish, with the distinctive Beats look and feel.

They have solid audio quality for their price, with nothing that sticks out too much and a sound that will appeal to most or all listeners. If you’re after a good looking pair of wireless cans that will fit right in with your Apple products, these could be the choice for you.

Beats Powerbeats Pro

If you prefer true wireless earbuds to over-the-ear options, you’ll want to check out the ever-popular Powerbeats. The Powerbeats Pro are top of the line when it comes to true wireless headphones, with exceptional battery life, a cheery, bright sound, and a comfortable fit. They make the ideal pairing with an iPhone for music on the go, and their sporty design means they’ll stay firmly in your ears and you needn’t worry about dropping one of your pair while you’re out and about.

The buds themselves are relatively compact for an over-the-ear style, so they aren’t bulky or heavy. The downside to this is that the charging case they come in is rather chunky, but the upside is that there’s plenty of battery life squeezed into the case. The buds themselves lasted 8 to 9 hours in our testing, and the charging case carries an amazing 24 more hours of life. And if you’re planning to use the Powerbeats Pro while exercising or in the rain, then you’ll be pleased to know that they are water-resistant with an IPX4 rating.

Beats Powerbeats 4

If you’re looking for Beats headphone deals but don’t want to spend as much on Powerbeats Pros, then the Powerbeats 4 may be for you. You’ll find the same secure fit and water-resistance as the Pros, but these have a wireless connection to your device but a wire connecting the two headphones, unlike the true wireless format of the Pros. You’ll find these still have excellent battery life though, lasting an impressive 15 hours of playback between charges.

In the box, you’ll find a variety of tips to customize the fit to your ears, and a fast-charging cable to get you up and going quickly. They have the driving sound you’d expect from Beats, plus comfort and a more affordable price than other options in the line. All in all, a winner on many fronts.

