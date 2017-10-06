The Mako Slingshot will hurl you over the ocean at 30 miles per hour

Why it matters to you Chasing a thrill? You may want to chase down the Mako Slingshot, which will take you 30 miles per hour on the water

You can already zoom atop concrete on a powered skateboard so, of course, you ought to be able to zoom atop water as well. Sure, surfboards allow you to ride the waves to some degree, but not with nearly as much power as adrenaline junkies may desire. Enter the Mako Slingshot, the ocean-based answer to our electric longboards.

Rather than relying on electricity (because you don’t want the rush to come from electrocution), the Slingshot depends instead on jet power. Thanks to its fuel-efficient Rotron XT100 engine that produces 15 hp, water sport enthusiasts will be able to reach top speeds of more than 30 miles per hour, and keep up this speed for up to 40 minutes at a time. It is a powered wakeboard and it is even giving the fastest eboards a run for their money (that one tops out at 34 mph). The fuel tank holds 2.8 liters of fuel (which is to say, 0.74 gallons), and the engine is fastened to easily accessed mounting points. Plus, thanks to multiple bulkheads and drainage channels, maintenance of said engine ought to be pretty straightforward.

So how do you actually ride this wakeboard? Much like an electric skateboard, riders control the throttle of the vehicle using a remote. There is a button you can push to start the engine, so you don’t have to worry about revving anything up. According to Mako, the board is both stable enough to make beginners feel at ease, but powerful enough for advanced riders to find some excitement. The carbon fiber construction of the Slingshot allows the board to weigh in at 42 pounds, but as a result, the weight limit for this guy is 220 pounds. The board measures 74 inches long and 23.5 inches wide, making it pretty portable (on top of a car, at least).

Be warned though, this type of fun doesn’t come cheap. The Slingshot starts at $9,800 and only goes up with the addition of extra bells and whistles. So if you’re looking for a thrill and are ready to shell out some pretty serious cash for it, then this jet-powered wakeboard may just be what you’ve been looking for.