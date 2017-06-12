Mobike, the world’s largest platform for smart bike sharing, pedals into Europe

Why it matters to you Mobike is one of the easiest bike-sharing platforms to use, and now it's expanding outside of Asia for the first time and establishing its place in Europe.

If public transportation is slowing you down, you may consider biking instead. And now that Mobike, the world’s largest platform for smart bike sharing, has launched in the U.K. (its first non-Asian market), that option is looking better than ever.

Mobike will become available to commuters in Manchester and Salford on June 29. The easy-to-use platform simply requires bicyclists to download the Mobike app, find a nearby Mobike, and scan its QR code. This automatically unlocks the bike, and from there, they’ll be able to take the bike for a spin around their city.

The bikes feature chainless shaft transmission, non-puncture airless tires, a lightweight aluminium anti-rust frame, enhanced and durable disk-brakes, and an auto-inspired five-spoke wheel. Since launching in Shanghai in April 2016, the company has expanded its services to 100 cities around Asia, and now Europe, too. Last year, Mobike estimates that it reduced CO2 emissions by more than 610,000 tons, thanks to the 2.5 billion kilometers biked by its users.

Hoping to provide an affordable, environmentally friendly, and socially beneficial transportation method for commuters everywhere, Mobike is one of the more tech-forward bike- sharing platforms out there. Each of the bikes in the network is outfitted with smart-lock technology and built-in GPS connected by way of the Mobike Internet of Things network. That means that Mobike is capable of locating and monitoring the health of its entire fleet, and can also keep tabs on location-based demand so it can send more bikes to areas where they’re needed most.

Mobike uses its GPS technology not only allocate its bikes across the city based on traffic and weather conditions, but also to support city planners, local businesses, and urban planning projects.

About 1,000 bikes will be made available with Mobike’s initial U.K. launch, though this figure is expected to increase as demand grows.

As Steve Pyer, general manager of Mobike U.K., notes, “Our aim is to be responsible, sustainable and innovative. We’re confident that Manchester and Salford and their residents will immediately see the benefits of our services, and the city will become a showcase for the urban transformation that is possible when cycling usage rises, and city planning leverages smart data.”

He continued, “We are already in talks with a number of other cities around Europe, and are sure the successful pilot will be the first of many partnerships, allowing us to make cycling the most convenient and affordable choice for those in cities all around Europe.”