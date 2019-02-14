Digital Trends
Outdoors

The Naseka electric snowmobile is built for kids, but you'll likely want one too

Kraig Becker
By
If you happen to be one of those adults who is just a tiny bit jealous of the great gadgets and toys that kids have at their disposal today, this story probably isn’t going to make things any better. A company called Naseka has announced an electric snowmobile that is not only built for having fun on the snow, but can easily be converted to a scooter for use in warmer weather. There’s just one catch however: This vehicle is specifically designed and sized for kids — although you’ll probably want one too.

The pint-sized electric vehicle features a single ski in the front and a single, rubber track in the back, giving it an appearance that more resembles a snowbike rather than a traditional snowmobile. Naseka has wisely incorporated shock absorbers on both the front and back, which help to provide comfort and stability while cursing over rough terrain. It even includes such high-tech features as a reverse engine brake to prevent sliding back down the hill and the ability to climb slopes of up to a 35 degree angle.

Powered by a rechargeable lithium battery, Naseka says the e-snowmobile is capable of reaching speeds of up to 9 miles per hour, with a range of as much as 9 miles on a single charge. That battery even performs well in temperatures dipping down to -4 degrees Fahrenheit, while remaining resistant to mud, rain, and snow. An integrated LED screen mounted on the handle displays current speed and remaining battery life at a glance, making it easy to know when the vehicle is going to run out of juice.

One of the other nice features of the snowmobile is that the front ski can be easily removed and replaced with a small wheel instead. In doing so, the vehicle converts to a scooter for use during the summer months. Naseka says the wheel is included in the box and the process to exchange it for the ski is quick and painless, adding all-season versatility to an already fun-looking machine.

Unfortunately, the Naseka electric snowmobile isn’t available to purchase yet. However, the company is ramping up for the launch of an Indiegogo campaign, which is set to open at the end of March. The preview page for the crowdfunding campaign doesn’t list a final price, although supporters will be able to put down a deposit of $200 to reserve one of the first models, which will reportedly begin shipping in March 2020. That means the kid-sized snowmobile won’t be ready for this winter and will probably miss most of next winter too. If you plan to pledge your support, it pays to know the risks involved with crowdfunding projects and have a healthy level of patience too.

