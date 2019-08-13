Outdoors

This origami-inspired kayak is so small that you could fit 3 in your trunk

Kraig Becker
By
1 of 7
Oru Kayak Inlet
Oru Kayak Inlet
Oru Kayak Inlet
Oru Kayak Inlet
Oru Kayak Inlet
Oru Kayak Inlet
Oru Kayak Inlet

Back in 2012, Oru Kayaks became one of the first crowdfunding sensations in the outdoor space when it introduced its original folding kayak. The unique, origami-inspired design of the boat allowed it to transform into a lightweight, easy to paddle kayak that could then fold up and be stored in a box when not in use. The success of that model allowed Oru to introduce several others in the years that followed, creating a line of products that appeals to a wide range of paddlers. Now, the company is hoping to catch lightning in a bottle once again by introducing its lightest, most accessible, and most affordable kayak yet.

The Inlet, which launched on Kickstarter today, promises to bring a slew of nice refinements to the Oru formula. For instance, the boat weighs just 20 pounds, which the company says is 36% lighter than the Bay ST, which is currently the lightest model its catalog. When fully assembled, the Inlet stretches out to 10 feet in length and 31 inches in width, allowing it to remain stable and nimble out on the water. But once it returns to shore, the kayak can be folded down to occupy a space that is said to be a little larger than a guitar case. That makes it not only easy to transport to and from the water, it is also extremely easy to store when you get back home.

When developing the Inlet, Oru says it went back to the drawing board, coming up with a completely new design. Oru’s founder and Chief Design Officer Anton Willis had to create an entirely new folding pattern, which significantly reduces the amount of time it takes to assemble the boat and get it out on the water. So much so that the Inlet can reportedly be put together in just three minutes, which is about 75% faster than previous models.

Oru Kayak Inlet

The new design didn’t just have an impact on the Inlet’s weight, stability, and construction, it also allowed Oru to reduce the price too. Assuming the Kickstarter campaign is a success, the boat will sell for just $850 when it becomes widely available. That makes it Oru’s most affordable model ever, although for a limited time early-bird crowdfunding backers can preorder one for just $699.

In speaking about the Inlet, Anton says, “This boat represents what I always wanted for Oru: kayaks with intuitive and quick assembly, great stability, an affordable price, and unbelievable portability.” He goes on to add, ” I strongly feel that the Inlet is as close as we’ve ever come to building a product that breaks all the common barriers to boat ownership.”

As usual, it is important to keep in mind that backing any crowdfunding campaign comes with a bit of inherent risk and readers are encouraged to understand those ricks before pledging their money. Considering Oru’s long history of using Kickstarter campaigns to successful fund its projects, this one seems fairly safe, but it never hurts to be cautious.

Find out more abut the Inlet at the Oru Kayak website.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Crescent Moon Eva All-Foam V2 Snowshoe review
Up Next

Bentley EXP 100 GT concept gets its own augmented-reality app
samsung galaxy tab s5e review feat
Product Review

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e tablet is a little slice of luxury

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e excels at what it was designed for — movies, games, and reading. At $400, it’s a good Android tablet for your home, but the question is whether you need a tablet at all when your phone can do just as much.
Posted By Andy Boxall
2020 Subaru Outback
Cars

The best family cars you can buy combine practicality, tech, driving pleasure

The perfect family car should exude value, without sacrificing practicality. Thankfully, there are a host of family cars that do just that, including a three-row SUV and one of the best stations wagons ever built.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Apple AirPods
Deals

Amazon just dropped the price of Apple AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case

Pigs must be flying because the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case — also known as the AirPods 2 — have been treated to a considerable discount that's seen them reduced to just $179, a total savings of $20.
Posted By Josh Levenson
best ipad deals of
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best Apple iPad deals for August 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for August 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Amazon Prime Day deals are ending, but you can still get great bargains

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the deals have ended. Amazon will continue to have sales through Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and all the way through Prime Day 2020.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
sonys reon pocket is a smartphone controlled wearable air conditioner sony
Emerging Tech

Sony’s Reon Pocket is a smartphone-controlled wearable air conditioner

Sometimes it feels like there's no escaping extreme temperatures, especially when you have to venture outside and face the weather. Sony may have a solution, however, in the form of a small, wearable air conditioner.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Nike Joyride
Health & Fitness

Materials in new Nike Joyride running shoes put environmentalists on alert

Nike Joyride is a new type of cushioning designed for use in running shoes, but its reliance on microplastics is already causing some to question its long-term impact on the environment.
Posted By Kraig Becker
Rylo
Deals

Get the Rylo Action Cam at a discounted price of $350 on Best Buy and Amazon now

The usually $500 Rylo Action Camera is now only $350. Order from Best Buy for the option to pay six monthly payments of $58.34. Save an additional $50 if you apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa Card and use the gift card.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best cars for camping car
Cars

Built-in coolers, tents, and kitchenettes make these the best cars for camping

For a successful camping trip, you’ll need a tent, s’mores, and some quality humans to share them with. A good car can transform the entire experience, though, so we’re counting down 15 of the best cars for camping.
Posted By Ronan Glon
segway electric scooter and more amazon prime day deals es2 lifestyle 03
Deals

Score a Segway electric scooter for its lowest price with this exclusive deal

For a limited time, tech retailer Wellbots is providing an exclusive discount for Digital Trends readers on both the Ninebot by Segway ES2 and ES4 scooters. All you need to do is enter our exclusive code at checkout to claim the savings.
Posted By Ed Oswald
specialized turbo ebikes creo 6
Health & Fitness

Specialized’s new road ebike will cure your range anxiety for good

Specialized's new road ebike weigh just 26.8 pounds, offers pedal assist speeds of up to 28 miles per hour, and has a range of as far as 120 miles between recharges, virtually eliminating range anxiety altogether.
Posted By Kraig Becker
campark act74 action camera amazon deal
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Warm weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best GoPro accessories
Photography

The best GoPro accessories for 2019, from dive housings to dog harnesses

A GoPro is only as good as the tools you use with it. With so many options on the market, finding the best GoPro accessories can be a hassle, but you'll find our favorites here, from dive housings to dog harnesses.
Posted By Dan Ginn
lyft pumps 100 million into new york citys citi bike
Outdoors

Lyft pulls its bikes from San Francisco streets after apparent battery fires

Lyft has suspended its bikesharing operation in San Francisco following two fires in the space of a few days. The cause is thought to be faulty batteries that power the electric two-wheelers, though this is yet to be confirmed.
Posted By Trevor Mogg