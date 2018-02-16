The Radiate Portable Campfire takes the hassle out of making s’mores

Share

One of the biggest chores of any camping trip is getting a fire started once you reach your campsite. Usually you have to collect smaller sticks to serve as tinder and larger pieces of wood to add fuel the blaze, which has to be ringed in by stones for safety purposes. This can often be time-consuming and frustrating, particularly after a long day on the trail. But a product called the Radiate Portable Campfire promises to take the drudgery out to the task by delivering everything you need to get a fire going in a tin can that you can take with you just about anywhere.

Made from 100 percent recycled paper and soy wax, the Radiate Portable Campfire was designed to make it as easy as possible to get a fire going in as short a time as possible. Simply place it on the ground, pop off the lid, and start one or two of its paper briquets on fire using a match. Within a matter of seconds, you will have a roaring fire going, all without having to gather any wood whatsoever. Should you want a bigger fire however, the Portable Campfire can serve as fire starter, setting larger logs ablaze too.

Radiate claims the Portable Campfire can burn for up to five hours, but can be extinguished at any time simply by dousing it in water. Later, it can be reused simply by pouring off any excess liquid and starting it back up again. The metal tin that it comes in is even refillable, allowing it to be used many times before it needs to be replaced.

There are a couple of downsides to the Portable Campfire however, not the least of which is its weight. Tipping the scales at four pounds, it is heavy enough that backpackers will probably think twice before carrying into the backcountry. Car campers will find it highly convenient however, and anyone starting a fire in their backyard fire pit will probably appreciate it, too.

The other drawback is its price. A single Portable Campfire runs $28, although customers can save some cash by ordering a two-, four-, or eight-pack instead. Considering its ability to be used multiple times however, this might be a good investment for the upcoming camping season.