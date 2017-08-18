As the days get shorter, score a fire pit deal to brighten late-summer nights

September is fast approaching, and the days are getting shorter and shorter. However, that doesn’t mean it’s time to put away those shorts and flip-flops, and solemnly prepare for the cold. Summer isn’t over yet, and less daylight just means a little extra night to get your s’more on. In an effort to keep your summer alive, we’ve rounded up some of the best fire pit deals available to keep the party going even after the sun goes down.
Fire Sense Roman Fire Pit $41
Though this classic wood-burning fire pit isn’t quite as fancy as a burning death star, it will still work like a charm. A compact 35-inch diameter allows for increased portability, so you can bring this little fire pit just about anywhere.
The Fire Sense Roman Fire Pit comes with a on- piece mesh fire screen, as well as a handy screen-lift tool to keep you from burning your s’mores hand as you uncover the flames.
Whether you’re relaxing in your backyard, tailgating, or just love to staring deeply into flames, this affordable fire pit is perfect for you. Pick one up for just $41 on Amazon after a 69 percent discount.
Sunward Patio Portable Propane Fire Pit $135
Wood burning fire pits are great for many different occasions, but they all have the same fatal flaw. Smoke. A lovely gathering of family and friends around the fire can quickly turn into a game of musical chairs as your loved ones try to avoid choking on ash.
With the Sunward Portable Propane Fire Pit, you can take smoke out of the equation altogether.
If the idea of having a fire, enjoying some s’mores, and not smelling like campfire for the next two days appeals to you, a propane fire pit might be just what you’re looking for. Grab one from Amazon for $135 after a $55 discount.
Best Choice Products Stone Fire Pit $170
A fire pit is often the centerpiece of any outdoor gathering. While many affordable gas powered pits can provide a similar smokeless experience, they don’t quite provide the aesthetic value of the more expensive models.
The Best Choice Products Stone Fire Pit gives you all of the benefits of a higher-end pit with a price tag that won’t blow your budget.
If you’re looking to add a bit of flair to your yard at price you can afford, this unique stone fire pit is just what you’ve been waiting for. Pick one up for $170 on Amazon after a solid 51 percent discount.
