Exit the grid in the self-sufficient, rotating, transforming sCarabane camper

Why it matters to you The sCarabane camper is equipped with a wind generator, solar panels, and a parabolic mirror for heating water, making it a great choice for those who want to go camping without sacrificing luxury.

We’ve seen some impressive campers in our day, but nothing quite compares to the sCarabane. Billed as a “self-sufficient rotating caravan,” this concept trailer features a slew of amenities — including the ability to generate its own power — that could make it the ultimate portable home for those living off the grid.

When in its mobile form — it can be pulled by a vehicle — the sCarabane measures 25.5 feet in length, 9.1 feet in height, and 8.2 feet in width. But, upon arrival at the campsite, the trailer transforms into surprisingly large and open space, complete with two bedrooms, a bathroom, kitchen, and dining area. It even comes with a 140 square-foot foldout deck that provides additional outdoor living space. This transformation requires just one person and takes about 30 minutes to complete.

But, that’s not all. The sCarabane’s design includes a built-in vertical access wind turbine and a solar panel, each of which is capable of generating up to 500 watts of power independently of one another. The camper also comes with a large parabolic mirror that folds out of the roof and collects thermal energy from the sun, which is then used to heat water for use in the shower and kitchen sink. As if that wasn’t enough, the entire trailer rests on a specially designed ring that can automatically rotate the camper 360 degrees throughout the day, helping to maximize exposure to the sun and increase efficiency dramatically.

Despite this list of impressive features, the designers behind the sCarabane are still working out a few of the kinks. According to an FAQ on the trailer’s official website, the kitchen stove still uses a traditional propane tank, and the team is still working on a solution for collecting and filtering fresh water. If those two issues can be worked out, the trailer could become a truly self-sufficient tiny home that you can take with you just about anywhere.

Unfortunately, that same FAQ also reveals that the camper is still in the development phase, with a firm release date and price yet to be determined. For now, we’ll just have to be patient and wait for the final version to come to market.